Safety measures being taken ahead of Tuesday’s election, state says voters encouraged but not required to wear masks

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - On Tuesday, Michiganders will head to the polls for the August Primary Election and during the COVID-19 pandemic, there are some changes that voters will notice while they cast their ballots.

Michigan’s Secretary of State, Jocelyn Benson, said that additional safety measures will be taken at polling locations to keep election workers and voters safe from COVID-19.

Benson’s office said that all election workers will be required to wear masks and that polling locations will be equipped with masks and gloves, cleaning supplies, and protocols in place to make sure that there is social distancing.

While election workers will be required to wear a mask, people voting will not be.

According to Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s Executive Order that was signed in July, face coverings are strongly encouraged but are not required “at a polling place for purposes of voting in an election.”

RELATED STORY: Whitmer clarifies and strengthens Michigan face mask order again

For this election, the state has reported a surge in absentee voting. Last week, the state reported that 903,717 absentee ballots have been returned as of July 28. That is nearly three times as many as the same time before the August primary in 2016.

The Secretary of State’s office said that voters who have received an absent voter ballot in the mail should sign the back of the envelope and drop them off at their local clerk’s office or drop box as soon as possible. Mailing them is discouraged because ballots must be received by the clerk by 8:00 p.m. on Election Day to be counted.

People who are not yet registered to vote for the election can still do so at their local clerk’s office through 8:00 p.m. on Election Day.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

ABC12 will have complete coverage of Tuesday’s Primary Election on-air and online so check back for updates.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.