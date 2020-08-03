FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Scattered showers and storms will be with us through the day Monday. At times these will produce very heavy downpours that could create some ponding on roadways and localized flooding. Temperatures will be muggy in the middle 70s to the south and upper 60s to the north. Winds will also be a bit of an issue coming off Lake Huron at 10-20 mph.

Overnight the rain activity will calm a bit becoming more isolated in nature. Temperatures will fall to around 60 degrees to the south and into the upper 50s to the north. Winds remain a bit breezy overnight sustained at 10 mph.

Tuesday will bring us more wet weather. Scattered showers and storms are with us through the afternoon. Highs will only top out around the 70 degree mark. Winds will gust out of the northeast around 30 mph at times. The rest of the week will be quiet with partly cloudy skies and low humidity. Temperatures will be in the 70s for highs becoming 80s again by the weekend.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.