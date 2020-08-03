Advertisement

Scattered showers and storms

Heavy downpours
By Brad Sugden
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 7:54 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Scattered showers and storms will be with us through the day Monday. At times these will produce very heavy downpours that could create some ponding on roadways and localized flooding. Temperatures will be muggy in the middle 70s to the south and upper 60s to the north. Winds will also be a bit of an issue coming off Lake Huron at 10-20 mph.

Overnight the rain activity will calm a bit becoming more isolated in nature. Temperatures will fall to around 60 degrees to the south and into the upper 50s to the north. Winds remain a bit breezy overnight sustained at 10 mph.

Tuesday will bring us more wet weather. Scattered showers and storms are with us through the afternoon. Highs will only top out around the 70 degree mark. Winds will gust out of the northeast around 30 mph at times. The rest of the week will be quiet with partly cloudy skies and low humidity. Temperatures will be in the 70s for highs becoming 80s again by the weekend.

By Kevin Goff
Keep your umbrella handy as we start the week off with a bit more rain.

By Colton Cichoracki
A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect for parts of Mid-Michigan until 2 p.m. Sunday.

Heavy rain is possible for parts of mid-Michigan overnight into Sunday morning.

Wet weather ahead for the next few days

Heavy rain threat for parts of Mid-Michigan this weekend

By Colton Cichoracki
A rather tricky forecast is shaping up for Mid-Michigan as a round of showers and storms are forecast to arrive late Saturday, throughout Sunday, and even into the beginning of next week as well. While rain chances appear to be likely, the possibility of heavy rain is where the uncertainty lies and where exactly it will fall.

Heavy rainfall threat Saturday night for parts of Mid-Michigan

By Colton Cichoracki
Heavy rain threat overnight in parts of Mid-Michigan

Heavy rain threat overnight in parts of Mid-Michigan.

By Kevin Goff
We'll see a mix of sun & clouds to kick off the weekend with highs in the low 80s. Cooler 70s return as a storm system approaches for Sunday, bringing some rain and a few thunderstorms.