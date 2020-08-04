4-year-old revived after near drowning in swimming pool

LAPEER COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A 4-year-old remains in serious condition a day after a near drowning in a Lapeer County swimming pool.

Police say the child was not breathing when friends found him in the pool on Hadley Road in Elba Township around 9:30 a.m. Monday. The boy was airlifted from McLaren Lapeer Region hospital to the University of Michigan Medical Center, where he remained in life-threatening condition Tuesday.

The Lapeer County Sheriff’s Office says the boy was visiting his grandparents’ house Monday with his twin sibling and 28-year-old mother. He was last seen sleeping in the house around 8:30 a.m.

Investigators believe the child got up, walked outside the house and opened an unlocked gate to access the pool. Friends found the boy in the pool, pulled him out and started performing CPR.

Lapeer County EMS Ambulance Service continued life-saving efforts and regained a pulse before reaching McLaren Lapeer Region

Police say the near drowning was a tragic accident and they are continuing to investigate.

