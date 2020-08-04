Ally Challenge Final Round

GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WJRT) - On his PGA Champions Tour Debut, Jim Furyk won the 2020 Ally Challenge with a 4 under 68. He became the first player since 2014 to win in his first start.

Furyk is a former US Open Champion with 17 titles on the PGA Tour. While it’s his first Champions Tour win, it’s not his first win at Warwick Hills. Furyk won the Buick Open back in 2003 and was runner-up two other times.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.