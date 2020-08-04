Advertisement

Boyce Hydro LLC files for bankruptcy

2 'catastrophic' dam failures in Michigan, 10,000 people evacuated
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 7:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -Court records indicate the owner of the mid Michigan dams that failed in May have filed for bankruptcy.

Those records show Boyce Hydro LLC filed on Friday.

Boyce Hydro faces several lawsuits in regards to the failure of the edenville and Sanford dams in May.

Those failures caused widespread flooding which damages several homes in Gladwin and Midland Counties.

Property owners and the state of Michigan have filed numerous lawsuits against Boyce for their alleged failure in maintaining the dams which contributed to the failures of the dams.

