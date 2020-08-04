Advertisement

Flint man protests by himself hoping to inspire others to stop gun violence



By Michael Nafso
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 10:31 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (08/03/2020) - It's one man's mission to end gun violence in Flint.

He’s stepping up in response to a pop-up party last month at the Hallwood Plaza on Clio Road where police say half a dozen people were shot.

Now, in that same spot, the man is standing alone with just his megaphone, hoping his voice will empower many others to call for change.

When 52-year-old, Derrick Nunn heard about a pop-up party that left six victims shot, he knew he had to visit that same corner where it happened.

“The day after the shootings, I ended my quarantine and came out here man. I can’t take it no more man. We got to do something man, and it starts with the man in the mirror, you know? You have to get off Facebook and stop complaining. I call them finger activists,” Nunn said.

He chanted, “Put down those guns! Pick up your sons! Stop the violence in Flint!”

Since Sunday, July 26, Nunn has been out here almost every day, four hours at a time, begging people to put an end to gun violence in Flint.

He was born and raised here, loves the city, and the people. Even though he’s been living in Flint Township that past two years, he still calls Flint home.

“People get complacent, right? They say, ‘Oh, it’s not my problem. It’s not my kid. My kid is in the house.’ Well, what happens when a stray comes through your window and kills your kids? Now, you want the whole city in an uproar. No! You got to have that same compassion for everybody’s kids. My kid is out in Flint Township. I’m down here fighting for these Flint kids, you know what I’m saying? Because they’re my kids too,” Nunn said.

Nunn says even though he’s just one person, he feels the support of many. One passerby bought him a megaphone and another person posted on Facebook that she is making him a custom t-shirt and mask. His hope is to inspire others to also get out and use their voice for good.

“Now that I’ve made it through, and God has blessed me with a decent life, I have to give back. If I get involved, maybe I can inspire somebody else to get involved, and then they can inspire somebody else. Now, we got a whole bunch of people who’s fed up,” Nunn said.

Nunn says he plans to be out again on Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon. After that, he plans to put his passion into action, seeking volunteer opportunities with the county jail or a homeless shelter.

