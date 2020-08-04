JR’s Tuesday Evening Weather Report

There was a hint of autumn in the air Tuesday. Scattered showers were accompanied by northerly winds. The end result was high temperatures having to fight to get near the 70-degree mark. The showers will come to an end tonight, and the clouds will break up through the wee hours of our Wednesday. Temperatures early Wednesday morning will generally be in the lower 50s. There will be some upper 40s logged in areas north of the Saginaw Bay.

Wednesday is shaping up to be a pretty nice day. Bright sunshine in the morning will give temperatures a nice jump start. Highs for the afternoon will be in the middle 70s on light westerly winds. It is likely we will see some clouds bubble up during the afternoon. A few of the thicker clouds might even spit out a few drops of rain. Thursday won't be too much different. Bright sun in the morning, and more clouds in the afternoon. It will be a little bit warmer as winds shift in from the southeast.

Friday and Saturday are looking really nice. With bright sunshine and light southerly breezes, highs Friday will be working back up to around the 80-degree mark. Highs will be into the 80s Saturday. Saturday will begin with bright sunshine, and end with clouds increasing. There will be a chance of some showers by Saturday night. Sunday will feature a mix of sun and clouds, and some showers and thundershowers. Sunday will also be a muggy day with highs moving easily into the 80s. - JR