Michigan coronavirus cases increase by 664 with warning of outbreak among young people around Fenton

Coronavirus
Coronavirus(AP)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Health officials are warning of a steep increase of coronavirus cases among teenagers around Fenton and South Lyon as the state reported more than 600 newly confirmed cases statewide Tuesday.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 664 new cases of coronavirus statewide Tuesday, increasing the total to 84,050. Eight more deaths statewide were attributed to the illness Tuesday, but most came after a routine death records audit.

State health officials periodically review death certificates to look for confirmed coronavirus patients. If a patient who died wasn’t already listed in coronavirus death totals, they are added after the review.

The audit accounts for five of the eight deaths reported Tuesday. Michigan now has a total of 6,220 deaths attributed to coronavirus.

Since mid-July, health officials in Genesee, Livingston and Oakland counties have reported a sharp increase in confirmed coronavirus cases involving teens age 15 to 19 around Fenton and South Lyon. Many of them reported attending large gatherings, such as graduation parties and proms.

In Genesee County, confirmed coronavirus cases involving teens age 15 to 19 more than tripled. There were 19 cases involving that age group from late June to mid-July and 94 confirmed cases from mid-July to early August.

Health officials have identified at least six large gatherings where teens may have been exposed to coronavirus. They did not provide more details on those events.

Anyone who attended a large event around Fenton or South Lyon during the second half of July should monitor themselves for coronavirus symptoms and contact their doctor or health department if they get sick.

Coronavirus symptoms include:

  • Fever or chills
  • Cough
  • Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
  • Fatigue
  • Muscle or body aches
  • Headache
  • New loss of taste or smell
  • Sore throat
  • Congestion or runny nose
  • Nausea or vomiting
  • Diarrhea

Michigan coronavirus testing set a new weekend record with more than 25,000 completed on Saturday and more than 27,000 on Sunday. That follows the first two-day stretch with more than 30,000 daily tests completed on Thursday and Friday.

The percentage of positive tests has remained above 3% since mid-July.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures:

  • Genesee, 2,858 cases and 270 deaths.
  • Saginaw, 1,784 cases, 125 deaths and 877 patients recovered.
  • Arenac, 37 cases and three deaths.
  • Bay, 501 cases, 31 deaths and 398 patients recovered.
  • Clare, 58 cases and three deaths.
  • Gladwin, 53 cases and two deaths.
  • Gratiot, 132 cases and 15 deaths.
  • Huron, 125 cases and four deaths.
  • Iosco, 109 cases and 11 deaths.
  • Isabella, 177 cases and nine deaths.
  • Lapeer, 346 cases and 31 deaths.
  • Midland, 239 cases and 10 deaths.
  • Ogemaw, 39 cases and two deaths.
  • Oscoda, 18 cases and one death.
  • Roscommon, 43 cases.
  • Sanilac, 95 cases and five deaths.
  • Shiawassee, 307 cases, 27 deaths and 231 patients recovered.
  • Tuscola, 295 cases and 29 deaths.

