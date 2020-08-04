Advertisement

Navy SEALs cut ties with museum over Colin Kaepernick video

In this Nov. 16, 2019 file photo, free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick arrives for a workout for NFL football scouts and media in Riverdale, Ga.
In this Nov. 16, 2019 file photo, free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick arrives for a workout for NFL football scouts and media in Riverdale, Ga.(AP Photo/Todd Kirkland, File)
By JAMES LAPORTA
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DELRAY BEACH (AP) — The leader of the U.S. Navy SEAL said the unit has severed ties with the National Navy SEAL Museum, a nonprofit organization that is not overseen by the Navy in Fort Pierce, Florida.

The relationship came to an end over a pair of videos that surfaced on social media on Sunday that showed military dogs attacking a man in protective gear who was wearing a Colin Kaepernick jersey.

The Navy condemned the video in a statement on Sunday that said the inherent message of the video is inconsistent with the value and ethos of the Navy.

The Navy said no active-duty Navy personnel or equipment were involved in the making of the video.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Massive Beirut blast kills at least 50, injures hundreds

Updated: moments ago
|
By BASSEM MROUE
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on Tuesday, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings and blowing out windows and doors across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky.

National

View of massive explosion in Beirut, Lebanon

Updated: moments ago
|
When the shockwave hit the group taking this video, it almost knocked them off the boat.

National Politics

Trump’s demand for US cut of a TikTok deal is unprecedented

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By TALI ARBEL AP Technology Writer
Microsoft is in talks to buy parts of TikTok.

National Politics

Trump on TikTok, Microsoft CEO

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
President Trump has set a Sept. 15 deadline for a US company to buy TikTok before he bans it in the country.

National

Tropical Storm Isaias drives wild inland weather up East Coast

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By BRYAN ANDERSON and SARAH BLAKE MORGAN
Tropical Storm Isaias spawned tornadoes and dumped rain along the U.S. East Coast on Tuesday after making landfall as a hurricane in North Carolina, where it smashed boats together and caused floods and fires that displaced dozens of people.

Latest News

Local

4-year-old revived after near drowning in swimming pool

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The boy was airlifted from McLaren Lapeer Region hospital to the University of Michigan Medical Center, where he remained in life-threatening condition Tuesday.

National

Isaias slams East Coast

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
Tropical Storm Isaias is racing up the East Coast, bring rain, wind, floods, and tornadoes.

Coronavirus

Trump approves extension of Michigan National Guard’s work until Dec. 31

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Tuesday that her request to keep National Guard members on the job through Dec. 31 was approved.

Coronavirus

COVID-19 measures could disrupt rare polio-like disease

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By MIKE STOBBE AP Medical Writer
Health experts once thought 2020 might be the worst year yet for a rare paralyzing disease that has been hitting U.S. children for the past decade.

News

Saginaw K-9 Deebo

Updated: 49 minutes ago
Saginaw Police Department K-9 Deebo was stabbed while responding to a domestic dispute in the 600 block of Sheridan Avenue on Feb. 9. Two officers shot and killed the dog's attacker, 48-year-old Zane Blaisdell.

News

Saginaw man’s family sues police after deadly officer-involved shooting

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The family of a man who was shot and killed by Saginaw police after the man stabbed a police dog is suing the city, the police chief and five officers.