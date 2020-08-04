Advertisement

Overgrown Flint intersection a cause for concern among people who live nearby

The intersection of Winsford Byway and Pierson Road is causing concerns for neighbors because of overgrown trees blocking driver's views of the roadway.
The intersection of Winsford Byway and Pierson Road is causing concerns for neighbors because of overgrown trees blocking driver's views of the roadway.(WJRT)
By Mark Bullion
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - An overgrown intersection in Flint is causing a lot of safety concerns for neighbors. It’s at Winsford Byway and Pierson Road.

“For as much as I’ve complained, If I get hit up here before it’s cleared out, I will sue because they’re aware of it,” said Annette Reynolds, who lives nearby.

Reynolds has tried and tried to get the city of Flint to clear the overgrown trees and brush for over a year now.

“It’s just a bunch of overgrowth and I just want somebody to come and clear so people can see beyond that,” she said.

Reynolds has been told several times the city was going to take care of it. Most recently, she said the city was out Tuesday morning and that it would be taken care of by Thursday or Friday.

"You pull out, there's going to be an accident there, you can't stop in time once you're already out there."

Because the area is residential, the speed limit there is 25 mph. Reynolds said on a given day, drivers will easily do 45-50 mph, making the intersection that much more dangerous.

She's surprised there hasn't been an accident there yet and hopes it stays that way.

“It’s the city of Flint’s property, keep it up. We have to. We get cited if our yards aren’t kept up, if there’s debris and if there’s cars that are abandoned. Why aren’t they held up?”

We reached out to the city’s Street Maintenance division to see if the city does plan to clear the trees and brush later this week.

Our call was not returned.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Michigan coronavirus cases increase by 664 with warning of outbreak among young people around Fenton

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 664 new cases of coronavirus statewide Tuesday, increasing the total to 84,050.

Local

4-year-old revived after near drowning in swimming pool

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The boy was airlifted from McLaren Lapeer Region hospital to the University of Michigan Medical Center, where he remained in life-threatening condition Tuesday.

Coronavirus

Trump approves extension of Michigan National Guard’s work until Dec. 31

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Tuesday that her request to keep National Guard members on the job through Dec. 31 was approved.

News

Saginaw K-9 Deebo

Updated: 2 hours ago
Saginaw Police Department K-9 Deebo was stabbed while responding to a domestic dispute in the 600 block of Sheridan Avenue on Feb. 9. Two officers shot and killed the dog's attacker, 48-year-old Zane Blaisdell.

Latest News

News

Saginaw man’s family sues police after deadly officer-involved shooting

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The family of a man who was shot and killed by Saginaw police after the man stabbed a police dog is suing the city, the police chief and five officers.

National

EXCLUSIVE: One on One with President Trump

Updated: 3 hours ago

National

Cal Cunningham reacts to deadly hurricane's impact on N.C.

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Absentee voting surges ahead of this year’s presidential election

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Kevin Goff
A flood of absentee ballots ahead of this year's presidential election has some wondering if their vote is secure.

News

What’s new for voters at the polls Tuesday

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Kevin Goff
Local election officials take extra safety precautions as they prepare to host voters Tuesday.

Education

Carman-Ainsworth teacher thinks outside the box to help with supplies for students

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Cheri Hardmon
The Carman-Ainsworth first grade teacher has also turned to another source that some teachers are now embracing.