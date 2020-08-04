Saginaw man’s family sues police after deadly officer-involved shooting

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - The family of a man who was shot and killed by Saginaw police after the man stabbed a police dog is suing the city, the police chief and five officers.

Zane Blaisdell, 48, was shot by police on Feb. 9 after officers responded to the home in the 600 block of Sheridan Avenue because of a domestic disturbance. The police dog Deebo was sent into the home and attacked Blaisdell.

After being bitten, police say Blaisdell stabbed the dog in the head. Two Saginaw police officers shot and killed Blaisdell in defense of Deebo and prosecutors declined to file criminal charges against them related to the incident.

Autoplay Caption

The five-count federal lawsuit claims Blaisdell’s constitutional rights were violated and that police used excessive force in killing Blaisdell. Deebo, the police dog, survived the stab wound and returned to work on the police department in March.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.