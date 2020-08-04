Advertisement

Saginaw man’s family sues police after deadly officer-involved shooting

(WJRT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 3:29 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - The family of a man who was shot and killed by Saginaw police after the man stabbed a police dog is suing the city, the police chief and five officers.

Zane Blaisdell, 48, was shot by police on Feb. 9 after officers responded to the home in the 600 block of Sheridan Avenue because of a domestic disturbance. The police dog Deebo was sent into the home and attacked Blaisdell.

After being bitten, police say Blaisdell stabbed the dog in the head. Two Saginaw police officers shot and killed Blaisdell in defense of Deebo and prosecutors declined to file criminal charges against them related to the incident.

Caption

The five-count federal lawsuit claims Blaisdell’s constitutional rights were violated and that police used excessive force in killing Blaisdell. Deebo, the police dog, survived the stab wound and returned to work on the police department in March.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

4-year-old revived after near drowning in swimming pool

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The boy was airlifted from McLaren Lapeer Region hospital to the University of Michigan Medical Center, where he remained in life-threatening condition Tuesday.

Coronavirus

Trump approves extension of Michigan National Guard’s work until Dec. 31

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Tuesday that her request to keep National Guard members on the job through Dec. 31 was approved.

News

Saginaw K-9 Deebo

Updated: 49 minutes ago
Saginaw Police Department K-9 Deebo was stabbed while responding to a domestic dispute in the 600 block of Sheridan Avenue on Feb. 9. Two officers shot and killed the dog's attacker, 48-year-old Zane Blaisdell.

National

EXCLUSIVE: One on One with President Trump

Updated: 1 hours ago

Latest News

News

Absentee voting surges ahead of this year’s presidential election

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Kevin Goff
A flood of absentee ballots ahead of this year's presidential election has some wondering if their vote is secure.

News

What’s new for voters at the polls Tuesday

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Kevin Goff
Local election officials take extra safety precautions as they prepare to host voters Tuesday.

Education

Carman-Ainsworth teacher thinks outside the box to help with supplies for students

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Cheri Hardmon
The Carman-Ainsworth first grade teacher has also turned to another source that some teachers are now embracing.

Education

Parents weigh the pros and cons of sending kids back to school this fall

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Cheri Hardmon
Grand Blanc recently released it's return to school plan for the upcoming school year

National

TVA employees visit the White House in fight for their jobs

Updated: 22 hours ago

Education

Mt. Pleasant parents concerned about school district’s return to school plan

Updated: Aug. 3, 2020 at 2:36 PM EDT
|
By Colton Cichoracki
Last week, a school board meeting for Mt. Pleasant Public Schools lasted for more than four hours as parents and teachers weighed in on the school district’s return to school plans.