Scattered Showers Tuesday

Some heavy downpours
By Brad Sugden
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 7:42 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - For your Primary Day we’ll have scattered showers with some heavy downpours yet again. There will be dry pockets in between, however, so the day won’t be a total wash. High temperatures will struggle to warm much because of the scattered rain and a north wind. Expect highs to struggle to even reach 70 degrees.

Overnight we’ll clear skies out a bit with lows getting nice and chilly! Expect widespread 40s to the north of the Saginaw Bay and lower 50s to the south.

Wednesday we’ll see some clouds yet again as we head into the afternoon hours. Winds will be northwest around 10 mph which will cause those clouds to form. There may be a sprinkle here or there, otherwise a dry day is on tap. Expect highs to warm up a bit into the lower to middle 70s. Thursday we’ll warm up a bit more into the upper 70s near 80 degrees with dry conditions.

