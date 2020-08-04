Shiawassee County Fair goes virtual with online live-stock auction

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -In May, the Shiawassee County Fair Board voted no to a fair this year, which left a lot of young farmers in the dark on what to do with the livestock that they raised.

But the board has come up with a solution; an online auction.

“We wanted to do something for these youth members that worked very hard and diligently this year on these projects and ended up on these project. So, we wanted to do something for them to give them recognition,” said Eric Hendzel, Shiawassee County Small Animal Association president.

From now until April 7th and 8th for livestock big and small will be available on the Sheridan website.

“You’ll see the different catalogs for the beef, swine, sheep and then the small animal portion,” Hendzel explains.

At Ritter Farm, this would the time of year for Evan and Brice to show-off their steers; that they been raising for 15 months…

“Yeah, we were pretty bummed because it’s like a time we get to see our friends a lot and have fun.” said Bryce.

But, an online auction is a good option because it keeps them right on track for the 2021 county fair.

“They’re already born and filling out weight for next year,” said Evan. “It’s like you’re always running and doing stuff and always bonding with these little dudes.”

Hopefully next year the boys will be able to show-off their steers on the big stage.

