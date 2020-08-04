Advertisement

Trump says coronavirus ‘under control’ in wide-ranging interview

Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 1:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - President Donald Trump says the coronavirus pandemic is under control as much as it can be controlled.

He also says of the death toll, "It is what it is."

The comments came in a wide-ranging, contentious interview with Axios that aired Monday on HBO.

Excerpts are from the Aug. 3 episode of Axios on HBO.

Jonathan Swan, Axios host: "Here's the question, you know, I've covered you for a long time. I've gone to your rallies. I've talked to your people. They love you. They listen to you. They listen to every word you say, they hang on your every word. They don't listen to me or the media or Fauci. They think we're fake news.

"They want to get their advice from you, and so when they hear you say, 'Everything's under control, don't worry about wearing masks.' I mean, these people, many of them are older people, Mr. President."

Trump: "Well, what's your definition of under control? Yeah. Under -'"

Swan: "It's giving them a false sense of security."

Trump: "I think it's under control, I'll tell you what -"

Swan: "How? A thousand Americans are dying a day."

Trump: "They are dying. That's true. And it is what it is, but that doesn't mean we aren't doing everything we can. It's under control as much as you can control it. This is a horrible plague that beset us."

On the upcoming presidential election, Trump once again expressed his concern over mail-in ballots saying the process leads to cheating.

There was also an extended back and forth over the comparison of deaths by country.

Trump: “Look, the death per...”

Swan: “Started to go up again.”

Trump: “Well, right here, United States is lowest in numerous categories. Uh, we’re lower than the world. We’re lower than Europe, take a look right here. Here’s case deaths.”

Swan: “Oh, you’re doing death as a proportion of cases. I’m talking about death as a proportion of population. That’s where the U.S. is really bad. Well, much worse than South Korea, Germany, et cetera.”

Trump: “You can’t, you can’t do that. You don’t have to go by, you have to go by where - look here is the United States. You have to go by the cases, the cases.”

Swan: “Why not as a proportion of population?”

Trump: “Somebody, what it says is when you have somebody that has where there’s a case, the people that live from those cases.”

Swan: “It’s surely a relevant statistic to say if the U S has X population and X percentage of death of that population versus South Korea.”

Trump: “You have to go by the cases.”

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Deadly explosion rocks Beirut, causing widespread damage

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By BASSEM MROUE
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on Tuesday, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings and blowing out windows and doors across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky.

National

Coronavirus: Parents may be spending more on back-to-school shopping than ever amid pandemic

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Travis Leder
Retailers believe the coronavirus pandemic could bring increased back-to-school business.

National

Judge sentences ex-MSU coach to jail in Nassar-related case

Updated: 28 minutes ago
A judge sentenced ex-Michigan State gymnastics coach Kathie Klages to 90 days in jail plus probation for lying in a case related to Larry Nassar’s sexual abuse of athletes on campus.

Coronavirus

‘Too many are selfish’: US nears 5 million virus cases

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By PHIL MARCELO, CARLA K. JOHNSON and LISA MARIE PANE
Big house parties, no-mask weddings, crowded bars and restaurants — there are reasons the U.S. has racked up more than 155,000 coronavirus deaths, by far the most of any country, and is fast approaching an off-the-charts 5 million confirmed infections, easily the highest in the world.

National

Tampa teenager accused in Twitter hack pleads not guilty

Updated: 42 minutes ago
Graham Ivan Clark, 17, is accused of using the hijacked Twitter accounts to scam people around the world out of more than $100,000 in Bitcoin.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Dentists hit hard by pandemic

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
After months, dentists are seeing more of their patients due to fewer pandemic restrictions.

National

Back-to-school shopping could reach record levels

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
Some analysts expected a record back-to-school shopping season.

Coronavirus

Key GOP senator backs food stamp boost in virus relief bill

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By ANDREW TAYLOR Associated Press
A key Senate Republican said Tuesday that he supports an increase in the food stamp benefit as part of a huge coronavirus relief bill, adding that an agreement on that issue could lead to further overall progress on the legislation, which remains stalled despite days of Capitol negotiations.

National Politics

Trump signs $3B-a-year plan to boost conservation, parks

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By DARLENE SUPERVILLE
President Donald Trump on Tuesday signed into law legislation that will devote nearly $3 billion annually to conservation projects, outdoor recreation and maintenance of national parks and other public lands. The measure was overwhelmingly approved by Congress.

National

Tropical Storm Isaias drives wild inland weather up East Coast

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By BRYAN ANDERSON and SARAH BLAKE MORGAN
Tropical Storm Isaias spawned tornadoes and dumped rain along the U.S. East Coast on Tuesday after making landfall as a hurricane in North Carolina, where it smashed boats together and caused floods and fires that displaced dozens of people.