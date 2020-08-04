What’s new for voters at the polls Tuesday

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (08/03/20200 - While more Michiganders than ever before are voting absentee -- people can still cast their ballot in person.

This means extra safety precautions at the ballot box.

(KEVIN) The landscape has changed for voting in person due to coronavirus.

That's putting extra pressure on election officials to make the experience as safe as possible.

Grand Blanc Towship Clerk Cathy Lane talked about some of the noticeable changes.

“Tomorrow, for the first time, there is going to be a sign out at the front door of every precinct. There are eight locations, saying to do your social distancing, wear a mask.”

Lane pointed to many containers of cleaning supplies and other items meant to protect workers on election day.

“We have now these screens that our election workers can use. They can see a little bit better. There are the paper towels to wipe things down. There are hand sanitizers.”

Twin Cities Baptist Church was one of the first precincts set up for Tuesday’s voting.

One new feature are these large see-through partitions to help separate workers from residents coming in to register and pick up their ballot.

Lane says the threat of coronavirus has presented other challenges, with the first being...

“...to get election workers. People who will come, take the training, and show up at 6am tomorrow morning, and stay until 11, 12 o’clock at night. They never know what time it’s going to be done, because you have to take care of all the voters that come to the polls up until 8 o’clock.”

The big test will come 3 months from now as Michigan residents go to the polls in November.

