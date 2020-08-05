17-year-old reported missing and endangered in Oakland County

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a 17-year-old girl reported as missing and endangered.

Zhanna Nicole Dilisio left her residence in Rochester Hills after a disagreement with family members, according to investigators. She has been known to visit the Lake Orion areas.

Dilisio was last seen wearing a black sweater or hooded sweatshirt, black tube top and black leggings. She often carries a tie-dyed backpack.

Anyone who sees Dilisio should call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. A $1,000 reward for information leading to her has been offered.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.