Arenac County sheriff retains position; voters approve millages

(WJRT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 12:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ARENAC COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Arenac County Sheriff James Mosciski fended off two challengers in the August primary for a new four-year term.

Mosciski claimed 60% of the vote to beat Duane Hadley and Dan Snyder on Tuesday. No Democrats filed paperwork to appear on the ballot, so Mosciski will run unopposed in the November general election.

RESULTS: See full results of the August primary in Mid-Michigan

Also in Arenac County, Nancy Selle won a three-way race for the Republican nomination for county clerk with 46% of the vote. She will run unopposed on the ballot in November to replace Clerk Ricky Rockwell, who did not seek re-election.

Arenac County voters also overwhelmingly approved millages for transportation services, ambulance service, sheriff road patrol and senior citizen services.

