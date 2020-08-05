Advertisement

Fall-like Wednesday!

Highs in the lower 70s.
By Brad Sugden
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 7:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Enjoy these cool, comfortable temperatures while they last. The hot temperatures and high humidity will be making a comeback! After a very chilly start to the day, we’ll head up into the lower to middle 70s by the afternoon. Winds will be breezy at times out of the west northwest at 10-15 mph. Some clouds will pop-up in the afternoon and a sprinkle is possible, otherwise many of us stay dry.

Overnight expect lows to fall back down into the lower 50s for the most part. Skies will be nice and clear with a calming west wind.

Thursday promises more of the same. A sunny start to the day will turn into a partly cloudy afternoon as we warm things up. High temperatures will continue their warming trend with upper 70s. Friday we’ll welcome the 80s back in with partly cloudy skies which will last into Saturday as well. By Sunday it’ll be in the middle 80s with a lot of humidity and a chance of showers and storms.

