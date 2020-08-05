Flags to fly at half staff Thursday in memory of Michigan State Police trooper

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Flags in Michigan should be lowered to half-staff on Thursday in honor of fallen Michigan State Police trooper Caleb Starr, who died last week after an on-duty patrol car crash.

Starr, a two-year member of the state police, died on July 31 -- three weeks after an alleged drunken driver slammed into his patrol car head-on in Ionia County’s Boston Township. He was airlifted to Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer ordered all U.S. and Michigan flags to be flown at half-staff on Thursday for Starr, who is survived by his wife and two young daughters.

“Trooper Caleb Starr’s passing is a devastating loss for the Michigan State Police and the entire state of Michigan,” Whitmer said. “He embodied the leadership and record of service that we look for in great public servants. I want to offer my sincere condolences to his wife, Rachael, and their two young daughters. "

Flags should be returned to full-staff on Friday.

