Advertisement

Flags to fly at half staff Thursday in memory of Michigan State Police trooper

Trooper Caleb Starr died Friday after being hit by a drunk driver back on July 10, MSP said.
Trooper Caleb Starr died Friday after being hit by a drunk driver back on July 10, MSP said.(MSP)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 12:53 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Flags in Michigan should be lowered to half-staff on Thursday in honor of fallen Michigan State Police trooper Caleb Starr, who died last week after an on-duty patrol car crash.

Starr, a two-year member of the state police, died on July 31 -- three weeks after an alleged drunken driver slammed into his patrol car head-on in Ionia County’s Boston Township. He was airlifted to Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer ordered all U.S. and Michigan flags to be flown at half-staff on Thursday for Starr, who is survived by his wife and two young daughters.

“Trooper Caleb Starr’s passing is a devastating loss for the Michigan State Police and the entire state of Michigan,” Whitmer said. “He embodied the leadership and record of service that we look for in great public servants.  I want to offer my sincere condolences to his wife, Rachael, and their two young daughters. "

Flags should be returned to full-staff on Friday. 

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Politics

Arenac County sheriff retains position; voters approve millages

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
James Mosciski claimed 60% of the vote to beat Duane Hadley and Dan Snyder on Tuesday.

News

Saginaw police call 5-year-old’s shooting death an accident

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The shooting was reported around 8:30 p.m. at the Birch Park apartment complex.

News

17-year-old reported missing and endangered in Oakland County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Dilisio was last seen wearing a black sweater or hooded sweatshirt, black tube top and black leggings. She often carries a tie-dyed backpack.

State

Whitmer declares racism as public health crisis; announces advisory council

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has declared racism as a public health crisis in Michigan.

Latest News

Sports

Kearsley’s Silvas enters the season with something to prove

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Jason Lewis
Kearsley quarterback Braylon Silvas has been working hard this offseason with hopes of leading the Hornets further than they’ve ever been before in his final season under center.

State

State police to assist Benton Harbor cops to restore ‘order’

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Benton Harbor reached out to state police in response to residents’ pleas to restore “order and tranquility” in the city.

Politics

Michigan State House races set after August primary

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The slate of candidates who will square off in November for seats in the Michigan House of Representatives became clear after the August primary election on Tuesday.

Politics

Michigan congressional races take shape after August primary election

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The slate of candidates running for seats in Michigan’s congressional delegation narrowed during Tuesday’s primary election.

News

Flint Community Schools begin new year online Wednesday

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Wednesday marks the first day of online classes for students with Flint Community Schools.

News

Shiawassee County Fair goes virtual with online live-stock auction

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Brandon Green
Shiawassee County Fair will hold an online auction to benefit young farmers