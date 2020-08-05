Flint Community Schools begin new year online Wednesday

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Wednesday marks the first day of online classes for students with Flint Community Schools.

The district says it’s excited to welcome everyone back while keeping the health and safety of both students and staff the primary concern. That’s why classes are taking place 100% online for the first six weeks.

In-person instruction is tentatively scheduled to begin Sept. 14.

