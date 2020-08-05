Advertisement

Flint Community Schools begin new year online Wednesday

Flint Community Schools is starting a new year of classes online Wednesday.
Flint Community Schools is starting a new year of classes online Wednesday.(WJRT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 9:36 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Wednesday marks the first day of online classes for students with Flint Community Schools.

The district says it’s excited to welcome everyone back while keeping the health and safety of both students and staff the primary concern. That’s why classes are taking place 100% online for the first six weeks.

In-person instruction is tentatively scheduled to begin Sept. 14.

