Advertisement

Genesee County officials surviving challenges in August primary

This is the Genesee County Administration Building.
This is the Genesee County Administration Building.((source: WJRT))
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 3:16 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Four of Genesee County’s top elected officials were surviving challenges in Tuesday’s primary election based on unofficial totals released Tuesday.

If they hold on to win, all four will advance to the November ballot. The Genesee County Clerk’s Office was reporting results from about 75% of precincts on Wednesday afternoon.

RESULTS: See full results of the August primary in Mid-Michigan

Prosecutor David Leyton had a significant lead over Flint attorney Trachelle Young in the Democratic primary with 67% of the vote so far. He would move on to the November general election, where no Republicans are on the ballot to oppose him.

Sheriff Chris Swanson was beating current Flint Police Chief Phil Hart and former Flint Police Chief Timothy Johnson in the Democratic primary to advance to the November general election. Swanson had 67% of the vote to 19% for Johnson and 14% for Hart.

Swanson, who was appointed sheriff in January after Robert Pickell retired, would face Republican Stephen Sanford in November if he holds on to win. Sanford ran unopposed for his party’s nomination on Tuesday.

County Clerk/Register of Deeds John Gleason was beating Renee Watson in the Democratic primary with 59% of the vote. if he holds on to win, Gleason will move on to the November ballot to face Republican Jesse Couch, who ran unopposed for his party’s nomination.

Drain Commissioner Jeff Wright was easily beating challenger Travis Wines with 73% of the vote. Wright would advance to the November election, where he will appear on the ballot unopposed.

Preliminary results also showed millages for the Mass Transportation Authority system and Genesee County Animal Control were passing by wide margins. School bond and millage questions in Atherton, Clio, Goodrich and Lake Fenton also were passing.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Politics

Gladwin County drain commissioner sued for $11 billion gets voted out

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Robert Evans had been drain commissioner for the past 10 years, but former Sheriff Terry Walters defeated him in Tuesday’s primary election.

Politics

Arenac County sheriff retains position; voters approve millages

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
James Mosciski claimed 60% of the vote to beat Duane Hadley and Dan Snyder on Tuesday.

Politics

Michigan State House races set after August primary

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The slate of candidates who will square off in November for seats in the Michigan House of Representatives became clear after the August primary election on Tuesday.

Politics

Michigan congressional races take shape after August primary election

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The slate of candidates running for seats in Michigan’s congressional delegation narrowed during Tuesday’s primary election.

Latest News

National

Isaias slams East Coast

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
Tropical Storm Isaias is racing up the East Coast, bring rain, wind, floods, and tornadoes.

News

Absentee voting surges ahead of this year’s presidential election

Updated: Aug. 3, 2020 at 9:29 PM EDT
|
By Kevin Goff
A flood of absentee ballots ahead of this year's presidential election has some wondering if their vote is secure.

Politics

Polling places add extra safety measures for Tuesday's local elections

Updated: Aug. 3, 2020 at 9:18 PM EDT
|
Absentee ballots surge ahead of the November election

News

What’s new for voters at the polls Tuesday

Updated: Aug. 3, 2020 at 9:02 PM EDT
|
By Kevin Goff
Local election officials take extra safety precautions as they prepare to host voters Tuesday.

Politics

New safety measures to help keep voters safe at the polls

Updated: Aug. 3, 2020 at 8:45 PM EDT
|
Polling places add extra safety measures for Tuesday's local elections

Politics

Microsoft in advanced talks to buy TikTok’s US business

Updated: Aug. 1, 2020 at 3:34 PM EDT
|
By KEVIN FREKING and ZEKE MILLER
President Donald Trump said he will take action as soon as Saturday to ban Chinese-owned video app TikTok from the United States.