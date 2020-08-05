Genesee County officials surviving challenges in August primary

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Four of Genesee County’s top elected officials were surviving challenges in Tuesday’s primary election based on unofficial totals released Tuesday.

If they hold on to win, all four will advance to the November ballot. The Genesee County Clerk’s Office was reporting results from about 75% of precincts on Wednesday afternoon.

Prosecutor David Leyton had a significant lead over Flint attorney Trachelle Young in the Democratic primary with 67% of the vote so far. He would move on to the November general election, where no Republicans are on the ballot to oppose him.

Sheriff Chris Swanson was beating current Flint Police Chief Phil Hart and former Flint Police Chief Timothy Johnson in the Democratic primary to advance to the November general election. Swanson had 67% of the vote to 19% for Johnson and 14% for Hart.

Swanson, who was appointed sheriff in January after Robert Pickell retired, would face Republican Stephen Sanford in November if he holds on to win. Sanford ran unopposed for his party’s nomination on Tuesday.

County Clerk/Register of Deeds John Gleason was beating Renee Watson in the Democratic primary with 59% of the vote. if he holds on to win, Gleason will move on to the November ballot to face Republican Jesse Couch, who ran unopposed for his party’s nomination.

Drain Commissioner Jeff Wright was easily beating challenger Travis Wines with 73% of the vote. Wright would advance to the November election, where he will appear on the ballot unopposed.

Preliminary results also showed millages for the Mass Transportation Authority system and Genesee County Animal Control were passing by wide margins. School bond and millage questions in Atherton, Clio, Goodrich and Lake Fenton also were passing.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.