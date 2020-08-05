Gladwin County drain commissioner sued for $11 billion gets voted out

GLADWIN COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The embattled and controversial drain commissioner in Gladwin County was voted out of office Tuesday.

Robert Evans had been drain commissioner for the past 10 years, but former Sheriff Terry Walters defeated him in Tuesday’s primary election.

Evans got a lot of attention in 2018 when the state of Michigan announced it was suing Evans and the county for $11 billion for infractions that the state claimed led to erosion and not protecting surface water.

In May, a resolution was agreed to where Gladwin County would pay about $37,000 in fines.

