Henry Ford Health System administers Michigan’s first COVID-19 vaccine trial doses

By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 2:53 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
DETROIT, Mich. (WJRT) - Henry Ford Health System began administering Michigan’s first coronavirus vaccine trial doses on Wednesday.

The Detroit-based hospital system is the only facility in the state taking part in Moderna’s Phase 3 vaccine trial, which is the final stage of human testing before the vaccine can be approved for widespread general use.

“This is a historic moment,” said Dr. Marcus Zervos, division chief of infectious disease for Henry Ford Health System. “A vaccine is our best hope in the fight against COVID-19, and we’re glad to be a part of bringing this opportunity to the Midwest.”

Henry Ford Health is one of about 90 health care systems nationwide looking to enroll about 90,000 people willing to take a two-dose vaccine trial. The health system is seeking additional volunteers to sign up for the vaccine trial to see if it helps trigger an immune response against COVID-19.

Anyone age 18 or older who is not immuno-compromised and never had coronavirus is eligible to participate in the study. Researchers are hoping to recruit volunteers who are at high risk of a severe COVID-19 infection based on their age or pre-existing medical conditions.

The vaccine already has passed two rounds of trials. In the recently completed Phase 2, the vaccine was proven to cause human to make antibodies to combat coronavirus. Phase 3 will prove whether the vaccine is effective in preventing COVID-19 infections.

The study underway now involves a double-blind format, so participants may receive either the vaccine or a placebo.

