Here’s how Flint’s absentee ballots are processed securely

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (08/04/2020) - Instead of not voting amid a global pandemic, many people turned to absentee voting.

Flint City Clerk, Inez M. Brown says she’s pleased on Tuesday night. She says Flint hasn’t seen this many absentee ballots since the 2008 General Election.

She says it’s not her business who people are voting for, but what’s important to her is that they are exercising their right to vote.

When the polls closed at 8:00 on Tuesday evening, Brown says 8,991 ballots out of 12,073 had been returned with even more to collect and process.

“This is really a good sign for our community that people are interested in voting. They are concerned, and they are exercising their constitutional right, which is a good thing also,” Brown said.

Brown says when dealing with absentee ballots, her staff follows strict practices, much like a jury that can’t leave the room, making sure they’re not breaking any laws and honoring the integrity of the process.

“When your ballot returns to us, my staff can’t just say, ‘Oh, it’s returned. We’ll just put it over here, and it’ll be counted.’ We have to then go back, this is just an example, and check the signature on your envelope to be sure that you’re the one who voted on that particular ballot and so forth,” Brown said.

Brown says one of those ways is through a qualified voter file, including a person’s name, address, and their signature, to check and make sure the signatures match.

At that point, her staff can process the ballot and count it officially. With the sheer volume of absentee ballots coming in, she says this is a great sign for what’s to come this November.

“Any time you have a primary such as what we just had, then followed by a presidential, the numbers really escalate considerably in that general election in November,” Brown said.

With that in mind, Secretary of State, Jocelyn Benson says there is a lot to learn from this go-around. She says she was very pleased with the execution so far, but wants to iron out any uncertainties ahead of November’s general election.

“My hope again that we can work with the postal service to ensure that any stoppages or slow processing is addressed by November, and that we also in a parallel track develop other avenues for getting people their ballots and having them return their ballots, again through dropbox is a great example,” Benson said.

ABC12 also asked Brown how long it would take to get results. She says if they have to stay all night to make sure every ballot is counted, that’s what they’ll do.

