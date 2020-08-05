Advertisement

Michigan congressional races take shape after August primary election

U.S. Capitol building
U.S. Capitol building(KFYR-TV)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 10:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The slate of candidates running for seats in Michigan’s congressional delegation narrowed during Tuesday’s primary election.

The biggest race is one of Michigan’s two U.S. Senate seats. Incumbent Democrat Gary Peters and Republican John James both ran unopposed in the primary, so both advance to the November general election.

RESULTS: See full results of the August primary in Mid-Michigan

In Michigan’s 4th District, incumbent Republican John Moolenaar of Midland run unopposed for his party’s nomination to a fourth two-year term. He will face either Anthony Feig or Jerry Hilliard -- both Democrats from Mount Pleasant -- in the November general election.

The race between Feig and Hilliard was too close to call Tuesday evening.

In Michigan’s 5th District, incumbent Democrat Dan Kildee ran unopposed for his party’s nomination for election to a fifth two-year term. He will face off in November against former Republican State Rep. Tim Kelly of Saginaw.

Kelly beat Earl Lackie of Hale on Tuesday for the Republican nomination.

In Michigan’s 10th District, incumbent Republican Paul Mitchell of Dryden Township is not running for re-election. Three Republicans and two Democrats squared off in the primary Tuesday, but results were not available.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Politics

Michigan State House races set after August primary

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The slate of candidates who will square off in November for seats in the Michigan House of Representatives became clear after the August primary election on Tuesday.

National

Isaias slams East Coast

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
Tropical Storm Isaias is racing up the East Coast, bring rain, wind, floods, and tornadoes.

News

Absentee voting surges ahead of this year’s presidential election

Updated: Aug. 3, 2020 at 9:29 PM EDT
|
By Kevin Goff
A flood of absentee ballots ahead of this year's presidential election has some wondering if their vote is secure.

Politics

Polling places add extra safety measures for Tuesday's local elections

Updated: Aug. 3, 2020 at 9:18 PM EDT
|
Absentee ballots surge ahead of the November election

Latest News

News

What’s new for voters at the polls Tuesday

Updated: Aug. 3, 2020 at 9:02 PM EDT
|
By Kevin Goff
Local election officials take extra safety precautions as they prepare to host voters Tuesday.

Politics

New safety measures to help keep voters safe at the polls

Updated: Aug. 3, 2020 at 8:45 PM EDT
|
Polling places add extra safety measures for Tuesday's local elections

Politics

Microsoft in advanced talks to buy TikTok’s US business

Updated: Aug. 1, 2020 at 3:34 PM EDT
|
By KEVIN FREKING and ZEKE MILLER
President Donald Trump said he will take action as soon as Saturday to ban Chinese-owned video app TikTok from the United States.

Politics

Attorney General William Barr appeared on Capitol Hill Tuesday

Updated: Jul. 28, 2020 at 4:22 PM EDT
|
Attorney General William Barr appeared on Capitol Hill Tuesday.

Coronavirus

The Senate GOP has unveiled a new $1 trillion coronavirus aid package

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 8:55 PM EDT
|
The Senate GOP has unveiled a new $1 trillion coronavirus aid package as President Trump touts "operation warp speed," the race to find a vaccine is living up to its nam

Politics

Lawyer: All new DACA applications put in ‘pending’ bucket

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 9:38 PM EDT
The U.S. government said Friday that it’s putting new DACA applications in a “pending” bucket while officials decide whether to again try to end the program for young immigrants, keeping enrollment stalled even though the Supreme Court ruled last month that it was improperly ended.