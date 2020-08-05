Michigan congressional races take shape after August primary election

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The slate of candidates running for seats in Michigan’s congressional delegation narrowed during Tuesday’s primary election.

The biggest race is one of Michigan’s two U.S. Senate seats. Incumbent Democrat Gary Peters and Republican John James both ran unopposed in the primary, so both advance to the November general election.

In Michigan’s 4th District, incumbent Republican John Moolenaar of Midland run unopposed for his party’s nomination to a fourth two-year term. He will face either Anthony Feig or Jerry Hilliard -- both Democrats from Mount Pleasant -- in the November general election.

The race between Feig and Hilliard was too close to call Tuesday evening.

In Michigan’s 5th District, incumbent Democrat Dan Kildee ran unopposed for his party’s nomination for election to a fifth two-year term. He will face off in November against former Republican State Rep. Tim Kelly of Saginaw.

Kelly beat Earl Lackie of Hale on Tuesday for the Republican nomination.

In Michigan’s 10th District, incumbent Republican Paul Mitchell of Dryden Township is not running for re-election. Three Republicans and two Democrats squared off in the primary Tuesday, but results were not available.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.