Michigan coronavirus cases reach plateau over 650 per day

Michigan coronavirus
Michigan coronavirus(WLUC/MGN)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan has reached another plateau with with confirmed coronavirus cases, which Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says is a good sign.

The state has reported an average number of new cases over 600 for a few weeks. Whitmer was pleased Wednesday that the numbers are leveling off, but she said the coronavirus case counts remain too high for her to release any restrictions.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 657 new cases of coronavirus statewide Wendesday, increasing the total to 84,707. Two more deaths statewide were attributed to the illness Wednesday for a total of 6,221.

Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, who is Michigan’s chief medical executive, said the steady coronavirus numbers are a good sign.

“But as we all know, even if a trend is stabilizing, it only takes a few people to create an outbreak and have the disease spread rapidly,” she said. “So these plateauing trends are not reasons to let our guard down.”

Michigan is testing an average of more than 28,000 residents for coronavirus every day, including several days in the past few weeks with over 30,000 completed tests. Whitmer said about 2% of Michigan residents are receiving a COVID-19 test every week.

The percentage of positive tests is declining steadily from more than 3.5% in mid-July to just over 3% so far in August.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures with the change from Tuesday:

  • Genesee, 2,880 cases and 270 deaths, which is an increase of 22 cases.
  • Saginaw, 1,803 cases, 125 deaths and 877 patients recovered, which is an increase of 19 cases and 16 recoveries.
  • Arenac, 37 cases and three deaths, which is no change.
  • Bay, 501 cases, 31 deaths and 398 patients recovered, which is no change.
  • Clare, 58 cases and three deaths, which is no change.
  • Gladwin, 54 cases and two deaths, which is an increase of one case.
  • Gratiot, 132 cases and 15 deaths, which is no change.
  • Huron, 124 cases and four deaths, which is no change.
  • Iosco, 109 cases and 11 deaths, which is no change.
  • Isabella, 179 cases and nine deaths, which is an increase of two cases.
  • Lapeer, 371 cases and 31 deaths, which is an increase of 25 cases.
  • Midland, 241 cases and 10 deaths, which is an increase of two cases.
  • Ogemaw, 39 cases and two deaths, which is no change.
  • Oscoda, 18 cases and one death, which is no change.
  • Roscommon, 45 cases, which is an increase of two.
  • Sanilac, 96 cases and five deaths, which is an increase of one case.
  • Shiawassee, 309 cases, 27 deaths and 253 patients recovered, which is an increase of two cases and 22 recoveries.
  • Tuscola, 295 cases and 29 deaths, which is no change.

