Michigan State House races set after August primary

By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 11:27 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The slate of candidates who will square off in November for seats in the Michigan House of Representatives became clear after the August primary election on Tuesday.

Here are the results of Tuesday’s vote as of 11:15 p.m.

District 48 (Genesee County north and east of Flint): Incumbent Democrat Sheryl Kennedy of Davison easily beat Andalib Odulate with more than 90% of the vote for the party’s nomination for her second two-year term.

Kennedy will face Republican David Martin of Davison in the November general election. He beat Sherri Cross of Genesee Township for the GOP nomination.

District 50 (the Grand Blanc area and part of Burton): There will not be a husband vs. wife showdown in the November general election for one of Genesee County’s State House seats.

Democrat incumbent Tim Sneller of Burton beat Raymond Freiberger of Burton from the party’s nomination to seek his third and final two-year term. Freiberger’s wife, Lynne, is one of three Republicans vying for the party’s nomination.

Results of the Republican race were not final Tuesday evening.

District 96 (southern half of Bay County): Incumbent Democrat Brian Elder of Bay City ran unopposed for his party’s nomination to seek a third and final two-year term. He will face Republican Timothy Beson of Bay City in the November general election.

Beson claimed 49% of the vote to beat two other Republicans for the nomination.

District 103 (Crawford, Kalkaska, Missaukee, Ogemaw and Roscommon counties): Incumbent Republican Daire Rendon of Lake City beat Gary Stefanko of Prudenville for her party’s nomination to seek her third and final two-year term.

Rendon will face Democrat Zach Larson of Grayling in the November general election. He ran unopposed for his party’s nomination.

