Advertisement

Millions vote by mail in Michigan’s primary

In Tuesday’s primary, nearly 1. 6 million absentee ballot out of close to 2.1 million requested — were cast.
By Cheri Hardmon
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -(08/05/2020)-”We want to give everybody the opportunity to exercise their constitutional right,”

For millions of Michiganders this election season, that means voting by absentee ballot.

“So all of the entire population in the state of Michigan and registered voters. And here in the city of Flint, we have 74,000 registered voters and all 74,000 thousand would have received their application from the SOS in late May. And as result of that, we received a request for the 12, 073.” said Flint City Clerk Inez Brown.

In Tuesday’s primary, nearly 1. 6 million absentee ballot out of close to 2.1 million requested — were cast.

Flint City Clerk Inez Brown said unofficial numbers show prior to the closing of the polls, 9346 absentee ballots were cast in the city of Flint.

"Which equates to 77.4% of turnout as it relates to absentee ballots in that particular election,"

Brown said two factors that contributed to those numbers. Proposal 3 which allowed for absentee ballot voting for any reason and the concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. Numbers that are only expected to increase in November.

“I would say we will probably triple that number,” Brown said.

Brown said city and county clerks expect to be extremely busy over the next few months.

“We want to be sure that the voters are properly served without any problems. And I should indicate to you that we are in the process of securing the absentee ballot drop-off boxes for every location that we have here in the city of Flint as it relates to voters,”

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Politics

Saginaw County Sheriff Bill Federspiel advances; Midland County voters pick new sheriff

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Federspiel will advance to the November general election to face Rick Riebschleger, who ran unopposed in the Republican primary for sheriff.

Politics

Genesee County officials surviving challenges in August primary

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Four of Genesee County’s top elected officials were surviving challenges in Tuesday’s primary election based on unofficial totals released Tuesday.

Politics

Gladwin County drain commissioner sued for $11 billion gets voted out

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Robert Evans had been drain commissioner for the past 10 years, but former Sheriff Terry Walters defeated him in Tuesday’s primary election.

Politics

Arenac County sheriff retains position; voters approve millages

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
James Mosciski claimed 60% of the vote to beat Duane Hadley and Dan Snyder on Tuesday.

Latest News

Politics

Michigan State House races set after August primary

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The slate of candidates who will square off in November for seats in the Michigan House of Representatives became clear after the August primary election on Tuesday.

Politics

Michigan congressional races take shape after August primary election

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The slate of candidates running for seats in Michigan’s congressional delegation narrowed during Tuesday’s primary election.

National

Isaias slams East Coast

Updated: Aug. 4, 2020 at 3:54 PM EDT
|
Tropical Storm Isaias is racing up the East Coast, bring rain, wind, floods, and tornadoes.

News

Absentee voting surges ahead of this year’s presidential election

Updated: Aug. 3, 2020 at 9:29 PM EDT
|
By Kevin Goff
A flood of absentee ballots ahead of this year's presidential election has some wondering if their vote is secure.

Politics

Polling places add extra safety measures for Tuesday's local elections

Updated: Aug. 3, 2020 at 9:18 PM EDT
|
Absentee ballots surge ahead of the November election

News

What’s new for voters at the polls Tuesday

Updated: Aug. 3, 2020 at 9:02 PM EDT
|
By Kevin Goff
Local election officials take extra safety precautions as they prepare to host voters Tuesday.