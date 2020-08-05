Millions vote by mail in Michigan’s primary

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -(08/05/2020)-”We want to give everybody the opportunity to exercise their constitutional right,”

For millions of Michiganders this election season, that means voting by absentee ballot.

“So all of the entire population in the state of Michigan and registered voters. And here in the city of Flint, we have 74,000 registered voters and all 74,000 thousand would have received their application from the SOS in late May. And as result of that, we received a request for the 12, 073.” said Flint City Clerk Inez Brown.

In Tuesday’s primary, nearly 1. 6 million absentee ballot out of close to 2.1 million requested — were cast.

Flint City Clerk Inez Brown said unofficial numbers show prior to the closing of the polls, 9346 absentee ballots were cast in the city of Flint.

"Which equates to 77.4% of turnout as it relates to absentee ballots in that particular election,"

Brown said two factors that contributed to those numbers. Proposal 3 which allowed for absentee ballot voting for any reason and the concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. Numbers that are only expected to increase in November.

“I would say we will probably triple that number,” Brown said.

Brown said city and county clerks expect to be extremely busy over the next few months.

“We want to be sure that the voters are properly served without any problems. And I should indicate to you that we are in the process of securing the absentee ballot drop-off boxes for every location that we have here in the city of Flint as it relates to voters,”

