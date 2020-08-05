Advertisement

Saginaw County Sheriff Bill Federspiel advances; Midland County voters pick new sheriff

(WJRT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Saginaw County voters elected Bill Federspiel to a new four-year term as sheriff Tuesday while Midland County voters picked a new top law enforcement officer.

Federspiel beat Kevin Stevens at the polls in Tuesday’s Democratic primary with 64% of the vote. Federspiel will advance to the November general election to face Rick Riebschleger, who ran unopposed in the Republican primary for sheriff.

Outgoing Democratic State Rep. Vanessa Guerra of Saginaw claimed a convincing win over incumbent Saginaw County Clerk Michael Hanley in the Democratic primary. Guerra took 65% of the vote and will run unopposed in the November general election.

Saginaw County voters also passed millages for the Castle Museum and the sheriff’s office.

Midland County Sheriff Scott Stephenson did not seek re-election this year, creating a vacancy in the position. Myron Green easily won Tuesday’s Republican primary to take his place with 59% of the vote over Laura Lee and AJ Beagle.

Green will advance to the November general election, where he will run unopposed on the ballot for a four-year term.

Midland County voters also approved millages for 911 service, mosquito patrol, public transportation and road maintenance.

