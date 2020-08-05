Saginaw police call 5-year-old’s shooting death an accident

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - A 5-year-old died from a gunshot wound at a Saginaw apartment complex on Tuesday evening, which police are calling a “tragic accident.”

The shooting was reported around 8:30 p.m. at the Birch Park apartment complex. Officers from the Saginaw Police Department found the 5-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound and immediately began life-saving efforts.

The boy was rushed to a waiting ambulance, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators from the Saginaw Police Department and Michigan State Police believe the incident was a “tragic accident,” according to a statement. Police are looking into how the child got a hold of the gun.

