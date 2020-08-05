Advertisement

Saginaw Valley State University gearing up for students to move in

By Mark Bullion
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - In less than three weeks, freshman students will arrive on the campus of Saginaw Valley State University to move into residence halls. And as many might imagine, things will look and feel a little different.

“SVSU housing has modified our capacity to account for social distancing. All shared bedrooms that typically utilize bunk beds have been converted to single bedrooms in the living centers of pine grove. First year suites maintain the single bedroom configuration,” said Dawn Iseler, Director of Auxiliary Operations.

Other on campus living configurations will stay the same. Freshman will be able to move in beginning August 24th-26, while others will check in August 27-29 to reduce congestion.

Only two people will be allowed to help residents move in and both guests and residents must pass a health screening at check in.

So what about dining halls?

“Safety is our number one priority. Because of this, all self serve areas inside the marketplace have been temporarily converted to full service to provide no touch options,” said Emily Haroon, Student Manager Dining Services.

Masks will be required inside dining halls until you sit down to eat.

“Clear and visible signage, floor graphics, and line cuing will be used in dining facilities to maintain proper social distancing,” Haroon said.

Students will be able to sign up for hundreds of different clubs the week of September 14. But it will all be done online via social media and not in person.

Welcome weekend will also be a bit different.

“We normally have our Valley nights who does our movie program, and they’ll be indoors watching a movie. This year, we’ll be outdoors being out in the court yard with a large screen and being able to watch a movie outside,” said Jason Schoenmeyer, Dean of Students.

Again, Freshman will be moving in August 24 followed by upper classmen later that week.

