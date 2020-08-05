Advertisement

State commission asks to remove Lapeer County judge from office

By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAPEER COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The state commission that oversees judges is asking to remove a Lapeer County judge from office over allegations of misappropriated money.

The Michigan Judicial Tenure Commission issued a recommendation Wednesday for the Michigan Supreme Court to remove 40th Circuit Court Judge Byron Konschuh from the bench.

He’s accused of embezzling public funds, making false statements under oath and failing to disqualify himself from more than 100 cases where he had a conflict of interest.

