Advertisement

Whitmer appointed to second term in National Governors Association leadership

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer offers an update on Michigan's coronavirus response.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer offers an update on Michigan's coronavirus response.((source: State of Michigan))
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has been appointed to a second term in the top leadership of the National Governors Association.

She will serve a second year on the executive committee alongside New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo as chairman and Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson as vice chairman. The governors of New Mexico, Colorado, Maryland, Massachusetts, Utah and Alabama make up the rest of the committee.

Whitmer called the coronavirus pandemic a key time in the governors association’s history.

“During this time of COVID-19 especially, it is the governors and states providing the leadership needed to respond to the virus,” Whitmer said. “We are committed to working with Washington on finding bipartisan solutions to so many critical issues impacting our states and residents.”

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Sen. Rick Scott on coronavirus testing bill

Updated: 39 minutes ago

Coronavirus

Michigan coronavirus cases reach plateau over 650 per day

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Whitmer was pleased Wednesday that the numbers are leveling off, but she said the coronavirus case counts remain too high for her to release any restrictions.

National

Sen. Rick Scott talks about Tampa event with President Trump

Updated: 51 minutes ago

Politics

Saginaw County Sheriff Bill Federspiel advances; Midland County voters pick new sheriff

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Federspiel will advance to the November general election to face Rick Riebschleger, who ran unopposed in the Republican primary for sheriff.

Latest News

Politics

Genesee County officials surviving challenges in August primary

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Four of Genesee County’s top elected officials were surviving challenges in Tuesday’s primary election based on unofficial totals released Tuesday.

Coronavirus

Henry Ford Health System administers Michigan’s first COVID-19 vaccine trial doses

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The Detroit-based hospital system is the only facility in the state taking part in Moderna’s Phase 3 vaccine trial.

Politics

Gladwin County drain commissioner sued for $11 billion gets voted out

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Robert Evans had been drain commissioner for the past 10 years, but former Sheriff Terry Walters defeated him in Tuesday’s primary election.

State

Flags to fly at half staff Thursday in memory of Michigan State Police trooper

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Starr, a two-year member of the state police, died on July 31 -- three weeks after an alleged drunken driver slammed into his patrol car head-on in Ionia County’s Boston Township.

Politics

Arenac County sheriff retains position; voters approve millages

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
James Mosciski claimed 60% of the vote to beat Duane Hadley and Dan Snyder on Tuesday.

News

Saginaw police call 5-year-old’s shooting death an accident

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The shooting was reported around 8:30 p.m. at the Birch Park apartment complex.