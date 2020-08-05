Whitmer appointed to second term in National Governors Association leadership

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has been appointed to a second term in the top leadership of the National Governors Association.

She will serve a second year on the executive committee alongside New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo as chairman and Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson as vice chairman. The governors of New Mexico, Colorado, Maryland, Massachusetts, Utah and Alabama make up the rest of the committee.

Whitmer called the coronavirus pandemic a key time in the governors association’s history.

“During this time of COVID-19 especially, it is the governors and states providing the leadership needed to respond to the virus,” Whitmer said. “We are committed to working with Washington on finding bipartisan solutions to so many critical issues impacting our states and residents.”

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.