Advertisement

20-year Navy veteran has a unique retirement ceremony

William Goetz III has a parade to commemorate his retirement
By Brandon Green
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 7:22 PM EDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - After 20 years of serving in the U.S. Navy, William Goetz III had a retirement parade Thursday in Grand Blanc Township.

Goetz was not able to have the traditional Naval send-off because of COVID-19. So his dad, William Goetz II, made sure he got something extra special.

“No, I did not expect this. I did know something was gong on. I assumed it was a BBQ with my family... But, I was completely astounded when I turned that corner,” said Goetz III.

Goetz II added, “There is a phrase in the Navy that says, ‘Loose lips sinks ships.‘ Well everyone was spot on expect one guy, me. I was slipping every since he got here.”

It was a hard secret to keep.

Aside from the his navy awards and a parade, Goetz III also received a proclamation for his service from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer presented by State Rep. Tim Sneller and Grand Blanc Township Police Chief Ron Wiles declared Aug. 6, 2020, as William J. Goetz III day for the township.

Goetz III was originally in Washington state and made the over 2,300-mile trip to get to the Grand Blanc area in three days. He couldn’t have a minute later.

“Unfortunately, my step-mom’s health was plummeting very fast,” said Goetz III. “We pulled into Grand Blanc, Mich., at 11:30 Monday night just to get a chance to see her.”

Katherine Goetz died from cancer on Tuesday, but she made a dying wish before she passed.

“She told me probably about two nights before she passed, ‘Make sure that happens on Thursday. Make sure that parade happens,’ as she smiled,” said Goetz II.

Trevor Goetz, William Goetz III’s brother, added, ”She would’ve loved it. She would’ve been amazed.”

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Football

CMU: MAC decision to postpone fall sports prioritizes safety in pandemic

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Central Michigan University sent a letter to the community Saturday after the Mid-American Conference postponed fall sports.

News

AP sources: Whitmer met with Biden as he nears VP decision

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer went to Delaware to meet with Joe Biden as he neared the announcement of his vice presidential choice, two high-ranking Michigan Democrats tell The Associated Press.

Sports

Report: Mid-American Conference will cancel fall football season

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
A new report said the Mid-American Conference had canceled its fall football season because of the pandemic.

State

Michigan official to resign after defending racist slur

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
An official in a northern Michigan county says another official who acknowledged using a racist slur plans to resign.

Sports

Davison’s Unger commits to Air Force

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Jason Lewis
Cardinals star defense end Harrison Unger announced on Twitter that he’ll continue his football career at the United State Air Force Academy.

Latest News

News

Flint worker wants answers following firing from area manufacturing plant

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Charlie Tinker
It’s a new development tied to a story ABC 12 first brought you in April, when a number of concerned workers at the same Flint manufacturing plant stepped forward to cry foul.

News

Person of the Week: William Goetz III

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 7:33 PM EDT

Local

Saginaw police body camera video shows what led up to K-9 stabbing, man’s death

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 7:31 PM EDT
|
By Terry Camp
The police body cam video shows what happened moments before a Saginaw man stabbed a police K-9, prompting police officers to shoot and kill the man.

News

Saginaw police release body camera video of deadly officer-involved shooting

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 7:21 PM EDT

Community

Michigan State Police test basketball skills against children at Sarvis Park in Flint

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 7:08 PM EDT
|
By Mark Bullion
Over a dozen troopers donated basketballs and jump ropes -- and even putting their hoop skills to the test against some up and coming basketball stars in the neighborhood.

Community

Goodrich sisters share the gift of life -- 68% of a liver

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 6:58 PM EDT
|
By Mark Bullion
Now living thousands of miles apart, Angie Herek was in need of a liver transplant. But little did she know, her match was a lot closer than she thought.