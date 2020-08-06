Advertisement

Mental health issues rise in children during pandemic, expert says

There’s a lot of anxiety going around
By Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 1:29 PM EDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Fear and concern over the coronavirus can lead to more stress for all of us.

But during this pandemic, one child psychologist said he's seeing a significant increase in mental health issues among children.

There’s a lot of anxiety going around for a lot of different reasons:

  • Fear of getting sick
  • Concerns over masks
  • Unemployment
  • Isolation

Child psychologist Ryan Madigan, the founder of the Boston Child Study Center, said he’s seen a 40% rise in psychological problems in children.

“It’s almost the perfect storm, if you will, of factors that really increase the stress,” he said. “Children are sponges and they pick up on far more than we realize.”

Madigan said it's especially important for parents to maintain a balance for their kids.

“Uncertainty breeds fear,” Madigan said. “So, the more uncertainty there is for a child about what’s going on, the more anxiety is going to follow.”

Talking to your child about what they're feeling can also help ease the worry.

The psychologist said parents also need to make sure they're taking care of their own mental health needs, so they're able to be there for their children.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN contributed to this story. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Man serving life sentence for $30 of marijuana to be freed in La.

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By KATC staff
Prosecutors in Louisiana agreed earlier this week to release Derek Harris, who has served nine years in prison.

National Politics

Puerto Rico halts primary voting in centers lacking ballots

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The primaries for voting centers that had not received ballots by early afternoon are expected to be rescheduled, while voting would continue elsewhere, the commission said.

National

5.1-magnitude quake hits North Carolina, causes minor damage

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Officials say an earthquake - the strongest in more than 100 years - shook much of North Carolina early Sunday, rattling homes, buildings and residents.

National Politics

WH economic adviser discusses Trump order on unemployment

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Larry Kudlow, White House Chief Economic Adviser, speaks about the executive action President Donald Trump took on unemployment benefits.

National Politics

Trump’s end run around Congress raises questions on his claims

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
After negotiations with lawmakers on the next package of pandemic economic assistance hit a wall, Trump used what he said were the inherent powers of the presidency to forge ahead on tax and spending policy that Congress says it is granted by the Constitution.

Latest News

National

DC shooting leaves 1 dead, some 20 injured

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A dispute that erupted into gun fire at an apparent outdoor party in Washington, D.C., early Sunday left one person dead and some 20 others injured, including an off-duty officer “struggling for her life,” according to police.

National

World donors demand change before money to rebuild Beirut

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By SARAH EL DEEB and SYLVIE CORBET
The money to rebuild Lebanon’s shattered capital will come only with the same change demanded by mourning protesters in Beirut, said world leaders and international organizations on Sunday after a global aid teleconference.

Coronavirus

Georgia school with large crowds reports positive cases

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The principal of North Paulding High School in a suburb west of Atlanta sent a letter Saturday to parents disclosing the positive tests.

Coronavirus

Superintendent defends lack of masks at Ga. school

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
A student at the high school was suspended after posting a photo of a crowded hallway.

Coronavirus

US coronavirus deaths could reach 300,000 by December

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Some scientists are saying the number of deaths in the U.S. from COVID-19 could reach 300,000 by Dec. 1.

Homepage

Michigan confirms 514 coronavirus cases, two additional deaths Sunday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Charlie Tinker
The 514 additional confirmed cases pushed the total number to 87,403 cases.