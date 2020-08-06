Advertisement

Sign-ups continue for virtual Crim Festival of Races

By Mallory Pearson
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 2:13 PM EDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Many summer staples have been canceled over the coronavirus pandemic.

But the Crim Festivals of Races is working to adapt and overcome.

August is usually one of the busiest months for the bricks in downtown Flint. The Crim Fitness Foundation is shifting gears and embracing running, because the sport can be done anywhere at anytime

“You can really make this Crim your own,” said Andy Younger, race director for the Crim Festival of Races. “You can run your favorite trail, challenge yourself, run on a treadmill or track. No hills, no bradleys.”

Many of the usually traditions will be kept alive but there will also be some new things introduced.

“You can do your own route on your own time,” Younger said. “Because this is a unique opportunity to complete over 10 days, we have a lot of people doing what were calling the Bobby -- running every single event. The 10-mile, 5-mile, 5K and 1-mile since you have 10 days to do them all.”

He said participants still have time to lace up and register. Registration continues until Aug. 14.

“And the best thing is the community really rallies around the Crim and we have already exceeded our expectations,” Younger said.

Runners and walkers can register at CRIMRACE.org and share their experience by using the hashtag #HAPVirtualCrim.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crim Festival Of Races

Veteran Crim runners reflect on training in a pandemic

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Christine Winter
Despite the pandemic, runners and walkers are lining up this week for the first-ever Virtual Hap Crim. Many went through the summer training program, which began virtually while people had to stay home.

Coronavirus

West Branch community makes and donates thousands of masks for students, teachers

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Colton Cichoracki
The West Branch community has come together to make and donate thousands of masks for students and teachers as they head back to school.

Crim Festival Of Races

Blind runner discovers a friend and her own potential through the Crim

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Christina Burkhart
You may hear the word 'Crim' and simply think of a run in Flint, but it's so much more than that. It's also a place to find friends - and yourself.

Good Kids

Good Kids: Urban Boy Scouts help clean up Flint

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 7:23 PM EDT
|
By ABC12 News Staff
A group from the Urban Boy Scouts organization helped clean up Flint this week.

Crime

60-year-old accused of asking Flushing teen girls to put hands in his pocket

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 6:18 PM EDT
|
By Ann Pierret
The Genesee County Prosecutor said Anthony Mangiaracina is on probation and should not have been at Riverview Park in Flushing.

Latest News

Community

Swartz Creek neighbors team up to make 100th birthday special

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 5:41 PM EDT
|
By David Jacobs
A Flint area resident celebrated her 100th birthday with the help of neighbors.

Local

“Never tell me the odds” Crim runner battles pancreatic cancer

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 1:01 PM EDT
|
By Christine Winter
Mid-Michigan runners and walkers are taking off in the first-ever HAP Virtual Crim. And behind every bib, there is a unique story. Mike Skaggs is a longtime runner who said we must advocate for our own health. And it came after his incredible journey.

Community

Grand Blanc superintendent hopes to resume in-person learning -- eventually

Updated: Aug. 13, 2020 at 6:10 PM EDT
|
By Ann Pierret
The Grand Blanc Community Schools leader is calling for civility from parents, as school officials work to finalize the best plans for their students.

Crime

Macy’s assault victim requests leniency for attacker

Updated: Aug. 12, 2020 at 6:27 PM EDT
|
By Ann Pierret
Per the plea agreement, if the 18-year-old completes his sentence, the felony charge will be dropped from his record. Instead, it will be replaced with a misdemeanor charge of aggravated assault.

Community

Sanford American Legion 443 struggling to get donations due to pandemic and historic floods

Updated: Aug. 12, 2020 at 5:53 PM EDT
|
By Cheri Hardmon
Authier said he understands the steps taken by the state to stop the spread of the coronavirus, so he is asking everyone to do what they can to help.

Crime

Flint’s Mayor plans to name new police chief next week

Updated: Aug. 11, 2020 at 6:20 PM EDT
|
By Ann Pierret
Mayor Sheldon Neeley said he is interviewing multiple candidates and should make a decision soon.