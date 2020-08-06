Sign-ups continue for virtual Crim Festival of Races

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Many summer staples have been canceled over the coronavirus pandemic.

But the Crim Festivals of Races is working to adapt and overcome.

August is usually one of the busiest months for the bricks in downtown Flint. The Crim Fitness Foundation is shifting gears and embracing running, because the sport can be done anywhere at anytime

“You can really make this Crim your own,” said Andy Younger, race director for the Crim Festival of Races. “You can run your favorite trail, challenge yourself, run on a treadmill or track. No hills, no bradleys.”

Many of the usually traditions will be kept alive but there will also be some new things introduced.

“You can do your own route on your own time,” Younger said. “Because this is a unique opportunity to complete over 10 days, we have a lot of people doing what were calling the Bobby -- running every single event. The 10-mile, 5-mile, 5K and 1-mile since you have 10 days to do them all.”

He said participants still have time to lace up and register. Registration continues until Aug. 14.

“And the best thing is the community really rallies around the Crim and we have already exceeded our expectations,” Younger said.

Runners and walkers can register at CRIMRACE.org and share their experience by using the hashtag #HAPVirtualCrim.

