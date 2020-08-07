Advertisement

Attorney general reaches settlement forcing robocall company out of business

Scam calls about Social Security and auto warranties allegedly passed through the business
(WCAX)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 3:32 PM EDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - A VoIP phone provider based in California has agreed to close and end operations after Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel implicated it in sending robocalls about Social Security and auto warranties to residents.

MODOK LLC agreed to wind down its operations and will be prohibited from ever working in the telecommunications industry again under the settlement announced Friday. Nessel said the agreement is the first time a state attorney general has shut down a VoIP phone provider.

The Michigan Attorney General’s Office received numerous complaints about illegal robocalls about Social Security and auto warranty scams. Investigators used that information to trace the calls back to MODOK, which allegedly carried foreign robocall traffic into the U.S. and Michigan.

Nessel said VoIP, which stands for voice over internet protocol, phone providers are major conduits for scammers and robocallers to make millions of illegal phone calls easily and inexpensively.

“Cracking down on such a public nuisance was a promise I made from the start of my tenure,” said Nessel. “And today I am proud to announce that we have successfully put an end to one of the many illegal robocall operations that has targeted Michiganders and people around the country.”

She said hanging up is the best way of dealing with robocalls. The Michigan Attorney General’s Office has an online form for the public to file an official complaint.

The form requires:

  • Robocaller’s phone number.
  • Your phone number and service provider (Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, Sprint, etc.).
  • The date and time of the robocall.
  • Whether the robocall was soliciting goods or services.
  • The topic of the robocall scam (e.g. student loans, Social Security numbers, IRS liability, etc.).   

Nessel said robocalls to landline phones cannot be traced, so any complaints about calls to landline phones can’t be used for any investigations.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Football

CMU: MAC decision to postpone fall sports prioritizes safety in pandemic

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Central Michigan University sent a letter to the community Saturday after the Mid-American Conference postponed fall sports.

News

AP sources: Whitmer met with Biden as he nears VP decision

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer went to Delaware to meet with Joe Biden as he neared the announcement of his vice presidential choice, two high-ranking Michigan Democrats tell The Associated Press.

Sports

Report: Mid-American Conference will cancel fall football season

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
A new report said the Mid-American Conference had canceled its fall football season because of the pandemic.

State

Michigan official to resign after defending racist slur

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
An official in a northern Michigan county says another official who acknowledged using a racist slur plans to resign.

Sports

Davison’s Unger commits to Air Force

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Jason Lewis
Cardinals star defense end Harrison Unger announced on Twitter that he’ll continue his football career at the United State Air Force Academy.

Latest News

News

Flint worker wants answers following firing from area manufacturing plant

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Charlie Tinker
It’s a new development tied to a story ABC 12 first brought you in April, when a number of concerned workers at the same Flint manufacturing plant stepped forward to cry foul.

News

Person of the Week: William Goetz III

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 7:33 PM EDT

Local

Saginaw police body camera video shows what led up to K-9 stabbing, man’s death

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 7:31 PM EDT
|
By Terry Camp
The police body cam video shows what happened moments before a Saginaw man stabbed a police K-9, prompting police officers to shoot and kill the man.

News

Saginaw police release body camera video of deadly officer-involved shooting

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 7:21 PM EDT

Community

Michigan State Police test basketball skills against children at Sarvis Park in Flint

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 7:08 PM EDT
|
By Mark Bullion
Over a dozen troopers donated basketballs and jump ropes -- and even putting their hoop skills to the test against some up and coming basketball stars in the neighborhood.

Community

Goodrich sisters share the gift of life -- 68% of a liver

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 6:58 PM EDT
|
By Mark Bullion
Now living thousands of miles apart, Angie Herek was in need of a liver transplant. But little did she know, her match was a lot closer than she thought.