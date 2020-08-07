Advertisement

Bay City child center director concerned about new mask mandate for young children

By Michael Nafso
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 10:05 PM EDT
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (08/06/2020) - Governor Whitmer announced a new executive order on Thursday, requiring children to wear masks or face coverings at camps, day care centers, and other indoor facilities.

It’s a rule some day care center directors say is concerning.

“The thought of making young children wear a mask seems impossible,” Danaea Trombley said.

Trombley is the Director at Rivers Edge Learning Tree Child Development Center in Bay City. She says when she heard about the new mask requirement expanding to include younger children, her reaction was considering closing the child center.

“They can’t even tie their own shoes, so how are are you going to teach them to put their mask on? Some kids can’t even dress themselves, so let’s put a mask on. Oh, now we need to take it off to eat lunch. Well, what are they supposed to do with that mask when they’re sitting at a table?” Trombley said.

Trombley says the child center has been open since May 4, and they have made modifications, including separating children by six feet, washing hands more frequently, and sanitizing each room and all the toys.

Since opening, there have been no coronavirus cases between both staff and children, and parents were happy with that until now.

“We had quite a few parents contacting us very concerned about the fact that they don’t want their children in masks all day long, and how this is going to affect us, and what needs to happen,” Trombley said.

As of right now, she’s telling them to hang tight as she navigates the new rule.

“I don’t want to get in trouble for not following the rule. I don’t want to lose my license either because they can take my license, and I guess that’s the biggest fear, but I don’t want to hinder a child’s development either. They’re my priority too, so it’s very stressful because you have to take everything into consideration,” Trombley said.

Trombley says she really doesn’t want to close, so she says they’ll do their best to make it work.

For all the details on the governor’s newest executive order, click here.

