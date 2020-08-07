Beautiful weather continues for Mid-Michigan

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Our beautiful stretch of weather as of late will continue for the next few days but as we head into the weekend, we'll see a noticeable return of summer heat and humidity.

We wrap up the work week with more sunshine and just a few fair weather clouds during the afternoon on Friday. High temperatures will be a few degrees warmer than yesterday with many communities reaching into the lower 80s. If you live near Saginaw Bay or Lake Huron, you'll stay in the 70s with a light breeze off the water.

Most of this upcoming weekend should be dry for Mid-Michigan. On Saturday, more sunshine is expected with a few clouds during the afternoon. Highs will be in the lower to middle 80s. On Sunday, we'll really start noticing some higher humidity and it looks like it'll be a rather uncomfortable day for the area. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s with feels like temperatures in the lower 90s. A stray storm can't be ruled out either but I think many of us will escape the day without any rain.

A better chance for some showers and thunderstorms arrives for Monday. High heat and humidity will continue with highs in the upper 80s. These storms will be most likely during the afternoon. Into next week, our weather quiets down again but temperatures will remain slightly above average for this time of year. We’ll stay in the lower to middle 80s for the rest of the extended forecast.

