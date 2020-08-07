Dozens of dogs seized in Saginaw County animal cruelty investigation
26 dogs were taken from a home Thursday evening and 18 more were taken from another home Wednesday
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 11:30 AM EDT
SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - More than two dozen dogs were seized from a Saginaw County residence on Thursday evening as part of an ongoing animal cruelty investigation.
Saginaw County Animal Control and other law enforcement agencies seized about 26 dogs from a home on Apollo Drive in Buena Vista Township. They executed a search warrant in the seizure.
One day earlier on Wednesday, 18 dogs were taken from another Saginaw-area home.
Authorities say there have been no arrests and animal control officers are continuing their investigation.
