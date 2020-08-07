Dozens of dogs seized in Saginaw County animal cruelty investigation

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - More than two dozen dogs were seized from a Saginaw County residence on Thursday evening as part of an ongoing animal cruelty investigation.

Saginaw County Animal Control and other law enforcement agencies seized about 26 dogs from a home on Apollo Drive in Buena Vista Township. They executed a search warrant in the seizure.

One day earlier on Wednesday, 18 dogs were taken from another Saginaw-area home.

Authorities say there have been no arrests and animal control officers are continuing their investigation.

