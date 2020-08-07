Advertisement

Goodrich sisters share the gift of life -- 68% of a liver

By Mark Bullion
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 6:58 PM EDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOODRICH, Mich. (WJRT) - The term sisterhood took on an entirely new meaning for sisters who were born and raised in Goodrich.

Now living thousands of miles apart, Angie Herek was in need of a liver transplant. But little did she know, her match was a lot closer than she thought.

Around five or six years ago, Herek was diagnosed with primary sclerosis cholangitis -- a chronic disease of the bile ducts that can cause liver damage.

“At first it wasn’t anything we shared because I was in the early stages and it varies from person to person,” she said.

Herek brushed it aside until about a year ago, when she started getting infections in the duct area. That’s when her medical team advised she be put on the liver transplant list.

“One of the things they had mentioned was that you can have a living donor, and that the liver regenerates and will regrow,” she said.

So now Herek needed a match. She put the call out to family, friends and colleagues. What happened next, she never saw coming.

“My daughter said to me -- and she was 12 at the time -- she goes, ‘Mom, I can be aunt Angie’s liver donor.’ I was like I don’t think you can, but I can,” said Elizabeth Haller, who is Angie’s sister.

She was a match. What followed? Extensive testing and blood work and then on July 1, Elizabeth donated 68% of her liver to her sister at the University of Michigan Medical Center in Ann Arbor.

“It was interesting. We were told Liz would have a harder recovery in the beginning, but then mine I would feel great right away because I have a new organ,” Herek said.

Haller said her recovery wasn’t bad and watching her sister improve made it even better.

“When you sneeze, you feel everything,” she said. “But those are minor compared to seeing her color, seeing her smile, seeing her energy.”

Both sisters are doing great today. It will take about eight weeks for Haller’s liver to regenerate. But their story isn’t done.

“It’s really important that people realize you can donate organs as a living donor,” Haller said.

Both sisters have received a slew of community support. Herek lives in Williamston outside Lansing and Liz lives in Atlanta, Ga. -- thousands of miles apart, but still attached at the hip in one way.

“God’s been with us the whole time and our faith has definitely brought us through some pretty tricky times and will continue to move us forward,” Herek said.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Community

Several gatherings lead to jump in COVID-19 cases among teens

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Sydney Cariel
Genesee County had 19 positive COVID tests in that 15-19 year old age range at the end of June until mid-July. That number jumped to 94 from mid-July to early August.

Person Of The Week

Person of the Week: William Goetz III

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 7:45 PM EDT
|
By ABC12 News Staff
William Goetz III got a special retirement parade to commemorate his service in the U.S. Navy.

Community

Michigan State Police test basketball skills against children at Sarvis Park in Flint

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 7:08 PM EDT
|
By Mark Bullion
Over a dozen troopers donated basketballs and jump ropes -- and even putting their hoop skills to the test against some up and coming basketball stars in the neighborhood.

Community

Linden family shaken by scenes of destruction in their hometown of Beirut

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 6:13 PM EDT
|
By Ann Pierret
As the recovery and cleanup continues and the death toll only rises, the Jawharis have not been able to sleep, thinking of the country that was once their home.

Latest News

Community

Charges likely for suspected drug dealer in five fentanyl overdoses

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 5:57 PM EDT
|
By Ann Pierret
The Genesee Township Police Chief said two people died, one remains critical and two others are expected to be okay.

Local

Hate crime summit talks about how to encourage more people to report

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 6:36 PM EDT
|
By Ann Pierret
Participants learned how to speak up and what law enforcement is doing to make it easier.

Crime

Third annual Pants Up, Guns Down rally takes place at Berston Field House

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 6:24 PM EDT
|
By Ann Pierret
The Flint native said with the number of shootings these past few weeks, unity is needed now more than ever.

Crim Festival Of Races

Sign-ups continue for virtual Crim Festival of Races

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 2:13 PM EDT
|
By Mallory Pearson
The Crim Fitness Foundation is shifting gears and embracing running, because the sport can be done anywhere at anytime

Community

Flint teachers spend first official day of online classes getting comfortable

Updated: Aug. 5, 2020 at 5:57 PM EDT
|
By Ann Pierret
In Flint, classes got underway Wednesday. Flint Community Schools is one of the first districts in mid-Michigan to start the fall term.

Local

Directive won’t change Michigan State Police enforcement of mask order

Updated: Aug. 5, 2020 at 5:49 PM EDT
|
By Ann Pierret
The Governor signed an executive order in the last 24-hours directing law enforcement departments across the state to make enforcing COVID-19 restrictions "a priority."