Lansing Schools cancels all fall sports

By Jason Lewis
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 12:25 AM EDT
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The MHSAA plans to make its decision on competition for high and moderate risk sports on the August 20th. That includes football, boys’ soccer, and girls’ volleyball. Individual school districts, though, could opt out and on Thursday Lansing Schools became the first in the state to do so.

The school district announced it has canceled all fall sports, as well as band and cheerleading. Three high schools are in the district; Lansing Eastern, Lansing Everett, and Lansing Sexton.

Lansing Schools superintendent Sam Sinicropi released this statement on the decision:

“Along with formally submitting our plan for Lansing, we are also announcing the cancellation of all fall extra-curricular school activities until further notice, and that includes all sports, band, and cheerleading. I know how disappointing the cancellation of sports and extra-curricular activities may be for students, coaches and parents, but the school district must make decisions moving forward that makes safety our top priority. Unlike college and professional sports where decisions are driven by money, our decisions about sports and extra-curricular activities must be made with safety as our defining factor. We initially were optimistic and had a timetable and protocols ready for the safe return to school including sports and extra-curricular activities, but at this moment we made the tough decision to cancel until further notice to be safe.”

In compliance with the MHSAA, high school football teams across the state can officially begin modified practices on Monday. The rest of fall sports may begin practices on August 12th.

