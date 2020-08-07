Advertisement

Man arrested after pointing gun, shooting at passing motorists in Huron County

Michigan State Police direct traffic.
Michigan State Police direct traffic.(WLUC)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 11:02 AM EDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HURON COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A 42-year-old man from Northville was arrested in a rural area of Huron County early Friday after he allegedly pointed a gun and fired at passing motorists on M-25.

Two separate drivers called 911 after the suspect allegedly ran out of a ditch armed with a handgun as they passed his disabled vehicle near Lawitzke Road in Gore Township around 9:45 p.m.

The first motorist reported that the suspect ran out of a ditch firing gunshots when they slowed to check on his vehicle in the roadway, according to Michigan State Police. The suspect then allegedly pointed the gun at them and demanded a ride.

The second motorist told investigators that the suspect ran out of the ditch and pointed a gun while they were slowly going around the vehicle parked in the roadway. No gunshots were reported during that encounter, police say.

Neither of the passing motorists was injured, but the first driver’s vehicle suffered some gunshot damage.

Four police agencies, including a Michigan State Police helicopter and K-9 teams, set up a perimeter in the area. They could see the suspect with a weapon near the disabled vehicle.

Police say the suspect ran into a wooded area when Michigan State Police Emergency Support Team members approached around 3:15 a.m. Friday. A K-9 team tracked his location and found him on a two-track trail around 4:15 a.m.

The suspect was hospitalized with minor injuries from the K-9 and arrested on numerous charges, police say. The suspect’s identity was not released because he hadn’t been arraigned Friday morning.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Football

CMU: MAC decision to postpone fall sports prioritizes safety in pandemic

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Central Michigan University sent a letter to the community Saturday after the Mid-American Conference postponed fall sports.

News

AP sources: Whitmer met with Biden as he nears VP decision

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer went to Delaware to meet with Joe Biden as he neared the announcement of his vice presidential choice, two high-ranking Michigan Democrats tell The Associated Press.

Sports

Report: Mid-American Conference will cancel fall football season

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
A new report said the Mid-American Conference had canceled its fall football season because of the pandemic.

State

Michigan official to resign after defending racist slur

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
An official in a northern Michigan county says another official who acknowledged using a racist slur plans to resign.

Sports

Davison’s Unger commits to Air Force

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Jason Lewis
Cardinals star defense end Harrison Unger announced on Twitter that he’ll continue his football career at the United State Air Force Academy.

Latest News

News

Flint worker wants answers following firing from area manufacturing plant

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Charlie Tinker
It’s a new development tied to a story ABC 12 first brought you in April, when a number of concerned workers at the same Flint manufacturing plant stepped forward to cry foul.

News

Person of the Week: William Goetz III

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 7:33 PM EDT

Local

Saginaw police body camera video shows what led up to K-9 stabbing, man’s death

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 7:31 PM EDT
|
By Terry Camp
The police body cam video shows what happened moments before a Saginaw man stabbed a police K-9, prompting police officers to shoot and kill the man.

News

Saginaw police release body camera video of deadly officer-involved shooting

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 7:21 PM EDT

Community

Michigan State Police test basketball skills against children at Sarvis Park in Flint

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 7:08 PM EDT
|
By Mark Bullion
Over a dozen troopers donated basketballs and jump ropes -- and even putting their hoop skills to the test against some up and coming basketball stars in the neighborhood.

Community

Goodrich sisters share the gift of life -- 68% of a liver

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 6:58 PM EDT
|
By Mark Bullion
Now living thousands of miles apart, Angie Herek was in need of a liver transplant. But little did she know, her match was a lot closer than she thought.