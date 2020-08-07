Man arrested after pointing gun, shooting at passing motorists in Huron County

HURON COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A 42-year-old man from Northville was arrested in a rural area of Huron County early Friday after he allegedly pointed a gun and fired at passing motorists on M-25.

Two separate drivers called 911 after the suspect allegedly ran out of a ditch armed with a handgun as they passed his disabled vehicle near Lawitzke Road in Gore Township around 9:45 p.m.

The first motorist reported that the suspect ran out of a ditch firing gunshots when they slowed to check on his vehicle in the roadway, according to Michigan State Police. The suspect then allegedly pointed the gun at them and demanded a ride.

The second motorist told investigators that the suspect ran out of the ditch and pointed a gun while they were slowly going around the vehicle parked in the roadway. No gunshots were reported during that encounter, police say.

Neither of the passing motorists was injured, but the first driver’s vehicle suffered some gunshot damage.

Four police agencies, including a Michigan State Police helicopter and K-9 teams, set up a perimeter in the area. They could see the suspect with a weapon near the disabled vehicle.

Police say the suspect ran into a wooded area when Michigan State Police Emergency Support Team members approached around 3:15 a.m. Friday. A K-9 team tracked his location and found him on a two-track trail around 4:15 a.m.

The suspect was hospitalized with minor injuries from the K-9 and arrested on numerous charges, police say. The suspect’s identity was not released because he hadn’t been arraigned Friday morning.

