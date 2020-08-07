Michigan SNAP recipients getting additional benefits in August

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan is providing additional food assistance in August for families struggling in the coronavirus pandemic.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition Service approved the extension of maximum SNAP benefits for about 350,000 families who usually don’t receive the top amount. Fewer than half of the state’s 800,000 families on SNAP don’t receive the full amount.

Michigan has been providing maximum SNAP benefits for all families on the program since March. Eligible clients will see the extra money on as a separate payment on their Bridge Card from Aug. 20 to 30.

“COVID-19 and its impact on the economy of the nation and state has made it more difficult for many Michigan families to pay for nutritious food,” said Lewis Roubal, chief deputy director of opportunity for the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. “The department wants to provide additional assistance to help them through this health care and economic emergency.”

