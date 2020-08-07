Advertisement

New poll shows Biden with lead over President Trump in Michigan

Joe Biden's lead stands at 11% in Michigan with 6% undecided
Democrat Joe Biden holds an 11% lead over President Donald Trump in Michigan based on the latest EPIC-MRA poll.
Democrat Joe Biden holds an 11% lead over President Donald Trump in Michigan based on the latest EPIC-MRA poll.
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 12:51 PM EDT
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - A new poll by EPIC-MRA is giving a look at the race for president and the U.S. Senate in Michigan as the November general election gets closer.

The poll asked 600 likely voters who they would support if the election were held today.

  • 51% say they would back Democratic challenger Joe Biden.
  • 40% say they would vote for President Donald Trump.
  • 3% support Libertarian candidate Jo Jorgenson
  • 6% say they were undecided.

In the race for U.S. Senate, 50% say they are backing incumbent Democratic Sen. Gary Peters, 40% say they support his Republican challenger, John James, and 10% remain undecided.

The same poll also asked voters what they thought of actions by Black Lives Matter to bring attention to what they say is excessive and sometimes deadly force by law enforcement against people of color.

According to the poll, 50% approve of the recent protests by the group while 42% say they disapprove and 8% say they are undecided.

The poll also asked people what they thought of Trump’s move to send federal law enforcement officers into several cities that have seen recent protests -- in many cases over the objections of local mayors.

According to the poll, 37% of respondents say they approve of the president’s actions while 58% say they disapprove and 5% say they were undecided.

The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 4%.

