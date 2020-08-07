Advertisement

No Michigan coronavirus deaths, but number of new cases hits 10-day high

Coronavirus
Coronavirus(AP)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 3:54 PM EDT
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Friday brought good news and bad news with coronavirus in Michigan.

The good news: No deaths were attributed to COVID-19 for the first time in about three weeks.

The bad news: The number of newly confirmed cases reached the highest level in 10 days.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 762 new cases of coronavirus statewide Friday, increasing the total to 86,191. That is 40 more than Thursday’s increase of 722 cases and the largest daily increase since July 27, when a backlog led to more than 1,000 cases reported.

The number of deaths attributed to coronavirus in Michigan remains at 6,247.

Coronavirus testing remains at the highest average levels every day. More than 25,000 tests have been completed every day since July 27.

The percentage of positive tests continued its steady decline on Thursday down to 3.13% after topping 3.8% on July 29.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures with the change from Wednesday:

  • Genesee, 2,927 cases and 270 deaths, which is an increase of 23 cases.
  • Saginaw, 1,843 cases, 125 deaths and 941 patients recovered, which is an increase of 17 cases and 24 recoveries.
  • Arenac, 37 cases and three deaths, which is no change.
  • Bay, 537 cases, 31 deaths and 408 patients recovered, which is an increase of five cases and 10 recoveries.
  • Clare, 65 cases and three deaths, which is an increase of three cases.
  • Gladwin, 55 cases and two deaths, which is an increase of one case.
  • Gratiot, 137 cases and 15 deaths, which is an increase of five cases.
  • Huron, 130 cases and four deaths, which is an increase of one case.
  • Iosco, 110 cases and 11 deaths, which is no change.
  • Isabella, 180 cases and nine deaths, which is an increase of two cases.
  • Lapeer, 383 cases and 32 deaths, which is an increase of four cases.
  • Midland, 250 cases and 10 deaths, which is no change.
  • Ogemaw, 39 cases and two deaths, which is no change.
  • Oscoda, 18 cases and one death, which is no change.
  • Roscommon, 46 cases, which is no change.
  • Sanilac, 100 cases and five deaths, which is an increase of three cases.
  • Shiawassee, 311 cases, 27 deaths and 253 patients recovered, which is no change.
  • Tuscola, 302 cases and 29 deaths, which is an increase of three cases.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

