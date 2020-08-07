Advertisement

Online child exploitation reports surge in COVID-19 era

By Alana Austin
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 3:03 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Police arrested a man this week, accusing him of strangling a 14-year-old boy to death after luring him out of his home in Connecticut. The family says the two met over Snapchat.

It’s a parent’s worst nightmare, and experts say the pandemic and isolation makes kids more vulnerable.

“We have really seen an explosion of reports of child sexual exploitation,” said Yiota Souras of the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC).

Souras says for the first half of this year, reports of child porn, trafficking, and other types of exploitation across the country rose by 90 percent, up from 2019. She says the pandemic was one factor that motivated predators.

“Predators openly discussing the fact that stay-at-home was beneficial to them,” said Souras. “More children being at home, online with very disrupted schedules and being more vulnerable to their approaches for sexual enticement.”

NCMEC hopes kids, teachers, parents and school leaders take advantage of resources available online for educational awareness and safety.

“We’re fighting a never-ending battle here in the Internet crimes against children world,” said Richard Bell, the Cuyahoga County assistant prosecutor who oversees Ohio’s Internet Crimes Against Children unit.

Bell says investigators were alarmed by a ‘bubble’ where they saw reports rise significantly when the pandemic began, hitting a peak of cyber tips of child exploitation during the lock-downs.

This chart from the Ohio Internet Crimes Against Children Unit (ICAC) indicating the reports received for the first half of 2020 across Ohio.

Ohio's cyber tips received for online child exploitation for the first half of 2020.
Ohio's cyber tips received for online child exploitation for the first half of 2020.(Ohio ICAC)

Bell says he thinks various dynamics created a perfect storm for so many reports.

“We have a greater number of people using [social media], we think, and we also have all of these new algorithms that the service providers are catching people, and then we have NCMEC sending the volume to us for us to figure out what’s happened,” explained Bell. “We’re concerned about this rise that we’ve had the past few months, and we’re going to go from 7,000 tips to possibly 12,000 tips this year, if this were to continue.”

Bell says 2020 could see a record-high number of cyber tips reporting online child exploitation.

Ultimately, Bell says prevention is the best weapon in this fight, as he says extensive resources must be invested for investigations and prosecutions of child sex crimes. Bell says parents must do their homework to know the social media apps children are using.

“We used to call it ‘stranger danger,’ right? Well, you can have that stranger danger on the Internet...There are certain apps out there that allow your children to speak with strangers directly and immediately,” said Bell.

With millions of pictures and videos of child exploitation circulating online, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) introduced the “Earn It Act”, a bill targeting social media companies that do not take down abusive content.

“The stuff out there will make you sick to your stomach. It’s a national disgrace, and these companies that allow this garbage to be put out and stay out forever need to change their ways…or they should be sued,” said Graham.

The bill would lift legal immunity for service providers that refuse to block child porn and set up a commission to help companies develop best practices.

You can hear more of Graham’s thoughts on the legislation in the video below.

The bill recently passed out of the Senate Judiciary committee with unanimous, bipartisan support.

The Internet Association, which represents social media companies impacted by the Earn It Act, posted this statement on their website:

“The internet industry shares the Senate Judiciary Committee’s goal of ending child exploitation online and appreciates their continued efforts to improve the EARN IT Act. However, we have serious remaining concerns. Foremost, this bill will not help achieve our shared goal and instead will create a harmful lack of coherence in state laws involving CSAM. The lack of clear federal standards would impede providers from their continued work to tackle this issue. IA hopes to work with lawmakers to improve this bill.”

Gray DC reached out to the Internet Association via phone and email to get more information about their concerns, but we have not yet heard back.

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Florida sheriff: ‘No face masks allowed for deputies or visitors while under my duty’

Updated: 11 minutes ago
This week, Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods is saying no to face masks.

National

3 dead, 6 in hospital after train derails in Scotland

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Police, several ambulances, an air ambulance and fire engines were at the scene.

National

Dunkin’ bringing back fall favorites earlier than ever

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Amanda Alvarado
Dunkin' is kicking off fall earlier than ever this year.

National

Companies test antibody drugs to treat, prevent COVID-19

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
These drugs are believed to last for a month or more and could give quick, temporary immunity to people at high risk of infection, such as health workers and housemates of someone with COVID-19.

Coronavirus

Michigan reports smallest coronavirus increase in at least a week

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 511 new cases of coronavirus statewide Wednesday, increasing the total to 89,271.

Latest News

National Politics

US budget deficit climbs to record $2.81 trillion

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The Treasury Department says the U.S. budget deficit climbed to $2.81 trillion in the first 10 months of the budget year.

News

Genesee County police planning sweep to find 23 missing kids

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Sheriff Chris Swanson said his team has identified 23 kids under the age of 17 that have been “off the grid.”

National

New species of dinosaur discovered by scientists

Updated: 1 hour ago
The dinosaur lived 115 million years ago and was about 13 feet long.

National

Hundreds of thousands without power days after Midwest storm

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Crews throughout the region have been working around the clock to restore electricity, but they've been hindered by large trees that are blocking many roads and sitting on top of power lines.

National

Gunman in custody after opening fire at Shreveport, La. hospital, carjacking woman

Updated: 1 hours ago
Police are searching for a gunman in the hospital.

News

Mt. Morris Township police chief appointed to lead Flint Police Department

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley announced Wednesday that he has appointed Terence Green, chief of the neighboring Mt. Morris Township Police Department, to lead Flint’s police officers.