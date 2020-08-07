Advertisement

Police: Lapeer County man with dementia found after about 20 hours

Police say Richard Ross Debolt was last seen driving his 2017 Can-Am Spyder
Police say Richard Ross Debolt was last seen driving his 2017 Can-Am Spyder
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 10:09 AM EDT
LAPEER COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - (8/7/20) - Police found a Lapeer County man who has dementia about 20 hours after he was last seen.

The Metamora Township Police Department said 79-year-old Richard Ross Debolt was last seen around 5 p.m. Thursday leaving his home on East Brocker Road. According to the police, his wife did not know when Debolt last took his medicine.

The Marine City Police Department in St. Clair County found Debolt on Friday afternoon in good condition, but authorities were considering whether to take him to a hospital for an evaluation.

