State offering special workplace training for college town businesses
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - State labor officials are hosting a series of webinars for retail stores, bars, restaurants and other businesses in seven Michigan college towns to provide education about preventing coronavirus transmission.
Mount Pleasant, home of Central Michigan University, is one of the towns targeted in the effort.
“With the number of cases among young, college-aged Michiganders increasing, it’s critical we take extra steps to ensure that businesses in college towns know how to protect their employees, customers and communities from COVID-19,” said Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity Director Jeff Donofrio.
The webinars are designed to help businesses that serve college students understand the most recent guidance on preventing the spread of coronavirus when classes resume this fall.
Here is the statewide schedule for the seven webinars:
- Tuesday, August 11, 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. - Kalamazoo – Join Here
- Wednesday, August 12, 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. - East Lansing – Join Here
- Thursday, August 13, 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. - Grand Rapids/Allendale – Join Here
- Tuesday, August 18, 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. - Detroit – Join Here
- Wednesday, August 19, 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. -Ann Arbor – Join Here
- Thursday, August 20, 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. - Mount Pleasant – Join Here
- Friday, August 21, 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. - Marquette – Join Here
To learn more about COVID-19 Workplace Safety, visit michgan.gov/COVIDWorkplaceSafety.
