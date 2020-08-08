CMU: MAC decision to postpone fall sports prioritizes safety in pandemic

MOUNT PLEASANT (WJRT) - Central Michigan University sent a letter to the community Saturday after the Mid-American Conference postponed fall sports.

Athletics Director Michael Alford said, “While this decision is difficult for many in our university community, it prioritizes of the health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches, staff and other participants.”

Alford said the school would work with national and conference leadership to search for opportunities for fall sports to take place in spring.

Here is his entire email:

To the CMU community:

Fire Up Chips!

Michael Alford

Zyzelewski Family Associate Vice President/Director of Athletics

CMU Athletics will be releasing information to football season ticket holders next week regarding this postponement and a possible spring season.

